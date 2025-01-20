PHOENIX – In the latest catch for Goodyear, AC Hotels by Marriott is coming to the West Valley suburb’s GSQ development.

The city announced plans last week for a four-story AC Hotels project with 135 rooms.

“I could not be more excited that AC Hotels has chosen to come to Goodyear,” Mayor Joe Pizzillo said in a press release. “Our new downtown is quickly becoming a destination for not just locals, but for visitors as well who will be able to experience great food, entertainment and a great stay all in one location.”

The European-inspired hotel will have a lounge, bar, dining options, a business center and outdoor pool, as well as over 1,200 square feet of meeting space.

“Our goal is to create a destination that enhances local hospitality, fosters job opportunities and contributes to the city’s thriving economy,” BJ Patel, senior vice president of management company Baywood Hotels, said in the release. “We are excited to be part of Goodyear’s future and to provide visitors and residents with a unique and memorable stay experience.”

What will be near new AC Hotels by Marriott in Goodyear?

GSQ is a mixed-use development blossoming near 150th Drive and McDowell Road in Goodyear’s downtown area.

It is being developed in a public-private partnership between the city and Globe Corp., the family business that has owned the land since the 1970s.

Multiple businesses already are operating there, including the Harkins Estrella Falls movie theaters, Copper & Sage, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse and the recently opened Bacchus Wine Bar.

AC Hotels joins a list of future tenants that includes High Tide Seafood Bar & Grill, Over Easy, Shake Shack and Banner Health.

“AC Hotels will be the perfect addition and will create a synergy in Goodyear’s growing downtown that will make it a unique must-visit destination in the Valley,” George Getz, co-CEO of Globe Corp., said in the release.

