PHOENIX — Bacchus Wine and Debauchery, a new wine bar in downtown Goodyear, is now open for business.

Located just north of McDowell Road and west of 150th Drive, the new bar marks the sixth business to open in the West Valley suburb’s GSQ development. The Stillery, Copper & Sage and Spitz Mediterranean Street Food are among the other establishments in the area.

“We chose Goodyear because we live here, and we love the community,” co-owner Jack Vozar said in a press release. “We are wine enthusiasts, and we noticed a need for a wine bar in the West Valley. When we saw GSQ was going up, we thought, ‘What an amazing opportunity.‘”

What is at the new wine bar in Goodyear?

Bacchus serves an array of red and white wines, cocktails and other beverages. The new wine bar also serves small plates and starters such as deviled eggs, fresh mozzarella and tomato caprese and spinach dip with bread, chips or crackers.

“Goodyear supports local entrepreneurs, and we’re excited to welcome Bacchus wine bar to our growing list of locally owned, unique places to enjoy,” Mayor Joe Pizzillo said in the release. “Downtown Goodyear is coming to life, and it’s great to see another highly desired business open up as we start 2025.”

