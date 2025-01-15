Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

New wine bar opens in downtown Goodyear’s GSQ district

Jan 15, 2025, 11:36 AM | Updated: 11:40 am

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Bacchus Wine and Debauchery, a new wine bar in downtown Goodyear, is now open for business.

Located just north of McDowell Road and west of 150th Drive, the new bar marks the sixth business to open in the West Valley suburb’s GSQ development. The StilleryCopper & Sage and Spitz Mediterranean Street Food are among the other establishments in the area.

“We chose Goodyear because we live here, and we love the community,” co-owner Jack Vozar said in a press release. “We are wine enthusiasts, and we noticed a need for a wine bar in the West Valley. When we saw GSQ was going up, we thought, ‘What an amazing opportunity.‘”

RELATED STORIES

What is at the new wine bar in Goodyear?

Bacchus serves an array of red and white wines, cocktails and other beverages. The new wine bar also serves small plates and starters such as deviled eggs, fresh mozzarella and tomato caprese and spinach dip with bread, chips or crackers.

“Goodyear supports local entrepreneurs, and we’re excited to welcome Bacchus wine bar to our growing list of locally owned, unique places to enjoy,” Mayor Joe Pizzillo said in the release. “Downtown Goodyear is coming to life, and it’s great to see another highly desired business open up as we start 2025.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Bacchus, Wine and Debauchery, a new wine bar in downtown Goodyear, is now open for business....

Bailey Leasure

New wine bar opens in downtown Goodyear’s GSQ district

Bacchus, Wine and Debauchery, a new wine bar in downtown Goodyear, is now open for business.

5 minutes ago

Westbound Interstate 10 in west Phoenix was closed after a shooting on Jan. 15, 2025....

Kevin Stone

Stretch of Interstate 10 closed in west Phoenix after deadly shooting

A stretch of westbound Interstate 10 was closed in west Phoenix after a deadly shooting Wednesday morning, authorities said.

3 hours ago

St. Mary’s Food Bank sent provisions to support Los Angeles wildfire evacuees and firefighters....

Kevin Stone

St. Mary’s Food Bank sends water, snacks to support LA wildfire response

St. Mary’s Food Bank is pitching in with water and snacks for Los Angeles wildfire evacuees and firefighters battling the destructive blazes.

4 hours ago

This image depicts an affordable housing project planned for Maricopa, Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Developer buys land for 3 new Arizona affordable housing projects

Dominium, a national affordable housing developer, recently purchased land for three new projects in Arizona, including two in the West Valley.

7 hours ago

Amazing Arizonans Jon Kyl...

Mike Broomhead

Former US Sen. Jon Kyl discusses Arizona water policy, current state of politics

On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, former U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl discusses his career and Arizona water policy.

7 hours ago

Gilbert Advocacy Center domestic violence support Arizona Phoenix metro...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gilbert breaks ground on advocacy center for crime victims

Victim advocates, police investigators and counselors will soon be able to use the Gilbert Advocacy Center to help survivors of crimes, officials said.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

The best methods to make your back pain disappear for good

Are you struggling with back pain that will not go away?

New wine bar opens in downtown Goodyear’s GSQ district