PHOENIX — Although the next Arizona Republican gubernatorial primary election is more than a year away, pollsters are already gathering snapshots on how voters are leaning.

U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, who represents Arizona’s 5th Congressional District, is in the lead, according to poll results released Friday by Data Orbital.

Last week, Biggs filed a statement of interest for the position. Initially, he indicated he was just exploring a run and would take his time to determine if he’d throw his hat into the ring.

However, he announced he was formally entering the race during Saturday’s Arizona Republican Party meeting in Phoenix.

What 2026 Arizona Republican gubernatorial primary election survey found

Researchers with Data Orbital found Biggs holds an early lead in a potential GOP gubernatorial primary against two other prominent Republicans: Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee and Karrin Taylor Robson, a businesswoman who lost to Kari Lake in the 2022 Republican gubernatorial primary but received President Donald Trump’s early endorsement for next year’s race.

Survey results showed Biggs led with 31.7% compared to 12.4% for Taylor-Robson and 7.4% for Yee.

The pollsters also found that 45% of the 500 likely Republican primary election voters they surveyed were undecided.

Biggs told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday he believes he’ll have the president’s support despite the endorsement for Taylor Robson, who hasn’t indicated whether she will run again.

Whoever wins the Republican primary election will likely have to face Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, the incumbent who beat Republican Kari Lake in the 2022 election.

Details about new poll on potential 2026 Arizona governor election results

Respondents were picked based on different demographic figures based on prior primary election voter turnout figures, according to Data Orbital, which conducted the poll between Jan. 18 and Jan. 20.

Researchers contacted survey respondents via live phone survey and text-to-web tools. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.47% as well as a 95% confidence interval.

