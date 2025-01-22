PHOENIX — Rep. Andy Biggs announced his interest in running for governor of Arizona in 2026 on Tuesday, but don’t expect the East Valley Republican to make a decision on his future any time soon.

Biggs told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday that he’s in the initial stages of seeing what a gubernatorial run would look like.

“I’m exploring it,” Biggs, who represents the 5th Congressional District, said. “Look, I want to see if there is support for such a race for me to get in the race and what that would look like. I don’t want to hop into this thing and not be able to to run a meaningful, viable race.”

Biggs, who filed a statement of interest with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office on Tuesday, said he plans to canvass the state in the coming months to gauge how interested Arizonans are in having him run for governor.

Even if a gubernatorial run doesn’t materialize, Biggs believes the exposure to a different role in politics is beneficial.

“I don’t think that people should make a long-term career out of serving in Congress,” Biggs, who is in his fifth term in the U.S. House, said. “The longer I see people stay, the more native they kind of go.”

Andy Biggs’ road to governor

With a sitting Democratic governor, Biggs would likely have to survive a grueling primary before potentially facing off with Katie Hobbs in the general election.

President Donald Trump, who Biggs has aligned himself with for years, has already made an endorsement for the 2026 Arizona gubernatorial race. Biggs said Trump’s declaration of support for Karrin Taylor Robson, should she run, at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix in December came before the president had knowledge of Biggs’ interest.

Biggs said he wouldn’t share details of a private conversation with Trump, but believes he’d have the president’s support if he ran.

“Let’s just put it this way; the president is aware that I would be filing a statement of interest,” Biggs said.

