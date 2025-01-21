Close
ARIZONA ELECTION NEWS

Andy Biggs files statement of interest to run for Arizona governor in 2026

Jan 21, 2025, 2:29 PM

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Rep. Andy Biggs filed a statement of interest on Tuesday to run for Arizona governor in 2026, the first Republican politician in office to do so for the next election cycle.

Biggs, who represents the 5th Congressional District spanning most of the East Valley, said in a statement that he’d rely on his previous political experience if he did decide to run for governor.

“Arizona has a bright future but will need strong leadership to reach its full potential,” Biggs said. “I have been honored to serve Arizona at the state and federal levels and will bring my experience home to my native state to help it fulfill its tremendous capacity.”

What would gubernatorial race look like with Andy Biggs?

A statement of interest filed with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office doesn’t mean a candidate will officially run for a position, but it does signal Biggs’ captivation with being the Republican nominee for governor.

RELATED STORIES

The list of interested politicians will grow as the 2026 primary election moves closer, but it won’t be the only hurdle for Biggs.

President Donald Trump has already endorsed Karrin Taylor Robson for governor in 2026. Taylor Robson lost to Kari Lake in the 2022 Republican gubernatorial primary.

“Are you running for governor? I think so, Karrin. Because if you do, you’re going to have my support,” Trump said after pointing to Robson in the crowd during Turning Point’s AmericaFest event at the Phoenix Convention Center in December.

If Biggs won the primary, he’d likely face off against Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs in the general election.

Scott Neely, who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2022 and Mesa mayor in 2024, is one of five other politicians to file a statement of interest for governor in 2026.

“I have a firm understanding of what the state needs to thrive,” Biggs said. “I look forward to conversing with my fellow Arizonans as I consider this weighty decision.”

