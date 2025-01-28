Nestlé Glendale beverage factory, distribution center 2025...

PHOENIX — Several popular Nestlé products will now be made in Arizona thanks to the grand opening of a new beverage factory and distribution center in Glendale.

The 630,000-square-foot facility is Nestlé USA’s 20th food and beverage factory in the nation. It cost $675 million to build the massive center near Reems Road and Northern Parkway.

The Nestlé Glendale location will produce Coffee mate, Coffee mate natural bliss and Starbucks brands.

Daniel Jhung, president of beverage for Nestlé USA, said coffee culture is booming across the U.S.

“Consumers seek more options for customization and experimentation when it comes to their coffee at home,” Jhung said in a Tuesday news release. “As the definitive leader in the refrigerated creamers space, we are focused on delivering on those consumer needs to drive the growth of our business and the category.”

The beverage factory and distribution center could also add more products down the road due to technology and digital tools that enable it to shift production based on changing consumer trends.

“This new facility was built with the flexibility needed to support innovation and will play a key role in helping us deliver for our customers and consumers now, and in the future,” Jhung said.

Nestlé Glendale beverage factory, distribution center adds jobs

The new beverage factory and distribution center in Glendale represents the company’s commitment to strengthening its American supply chain.

The opening also brings 300 jobs to the West Valley, which Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers touted.

“Glendale is honored to partner with Nestlé to bring jobs to our community and advance our economy as a hub to propel the food and beverage industry forward,” Weiers said in the release.

The Glendale facility marks Nestlé USA’s third factory in Arizona. The other two factories are in Flagstaff and Prescott.

“Nestlé’s presence will have a lasting and positive impact to pave way for our city’s vibrant future,” Weiers said.

