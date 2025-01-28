Mahoney Group: Arizona expansion in January 2025...

PHOENIX — An Arizona insurance company is moving to a new office space in Chandler before spring.

Mahoney Group, an insurance, risk management and employee benefits broker, will move to a new space at 2625 W. Geronimo Place in early March.

The 35,198-square-foot place will have various upgrades compared to its current office space in Mesa.

What’s unique about Mahoney Group office in Chandler?

There are around 250 insurance professionals who work for the Mahoney Group across the U.S., according to a Monday news release.

The company’s new Chandler space has more room to house them all. The release says the company will house 90 employees, although it has room to accommodate around 160 people on a single floor.

Design company Smith Group designed the Mahoney Group’s new office space with a rooftop deck, adjustable workstations, dining booths, huddle rooms and a training room.

Designers prioritized natural light, private areas and enjoyable upgrades like a rooftop deck with covered patios, fire pits, barbeque areas and multi-purpose grass areas.

Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke said he has high hopes for the impact the company will have on the city’s Price Corridor.

“Financial services have long been a targeted industry cluster in Chandler, and we continue to see strong growth in this cluster throughout our community,” Hartke said in the release. “We congratulate The Mahoney Group on their new home and look forward to building a strong relationship with them in the years to come.”

