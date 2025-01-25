Close
ARIZONA BUSINESS

Eggstasy brunch spot opens in Queen Creek, becomes 8th in Arizona

Jan 25, 2025, 6:00 PM

BY PAYNE MOSES


PHOENIX — Eggstasy, a brunch restaurant chain, opened its eighth Arizona location in Queen Creek on Monday.

The latest rendition of the Valley-based concept is located in the QC District off of Rittenhouse and Ellsworth roads.

Besides serving eggs in every conceivable way, Eggstasy boasts 11 different pancake variations, including stacks of Nutella red velvet and lemon ricotta for guests to satisfy their sweet tooth.

Restaurant owner Peter Verros, who opened the first Eggstasy in 2008, said he is excited to join one of the fastest growing communities in the state.

“We’re dedicated to adding value to this thriving town, and our team has worked hard to create a fun and modern vibe centered around our fresh and family-friendly menu,” Verros said in a press release.

The locally-sourced joint also offers crepes, waffles, burgers, sandwiches, salads and other breakfast and lunch essentials like yogurt parfaits.

One of the best solutions for brunch aficionados is the GC Angus Skirt Steak and Eggs, which includes three eggs (served however the guest likes) and choices of hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. The Caprese Benedict, with basil olive oil drizzled on mozzarella and tomato slices, is another fan favorite.

Eggstasy’s drink lineup is just as bold and wide-ranging. Outside of juice, coffee and soda ordered with a meal, the restaurant features a full-service bar with specialty coffees like nitro brew. Customers can also pick from an expansive list of mimosas and cocktails.

When is the new Eggstasy open?

Eggstasy is open from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends. The restaurant offers online ordering for pickup and/or delivery.

Reservations for parties with six or more people can be made online.

Eggstasy Queen Creek new location in Arizona...

Eggstasy brunch spot opens in Queen Creek, becomes 8th in Arizona