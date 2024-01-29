Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

SILENT WITNESS

Phoenix police still searching for clues in grandfather’s 2012 murder

Jan 29, 2024, 1:00 PM

Headshot of Albert Moore, who was found dead in his Phoenix home in early 2012....

Albert Moore was found dead in his Phoenix home in early 2012. (Silent Witness Photo)

(Silent Witness Photo)

Jayme West's Profile Picture

BY JAYME WEST


KTAR.com

This article originally appeared March 29, 2021.

“He seemed to be a very likable, engaging, neighborhood guy,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said.

Albert Moore was a 76-year-old father and grandfather who lived by himself in a tidy little house near 27th Street and Broadway Road.

“The neighbors say he was really very kind,” Rothschild said. “He would take someone in if they needed a place to stay. He would give them rides and he could often be seen sitting on his front porch talking to neighbors or playing dominoes with them.”

A neighbor said she talked to Moore on New Year’s Eve 2011. But his family, who lived nearby, hadn’t been able to get in touch with him. They decided to go to his house on Jan. 2, 2012. After getting no answer at the door, they started looking in the windows and that’s when they saw him.

“It was pretty evident that he was beaten to death and several items from his home were taken,” Rothschild said.

Investigators think because Moore was so willing to help others and knew so many people in his neighborhood there’s a chance he may have known his killer.

There are potential witnesses. Moore lived across the street from the busy First Pentecostal Church. Somebody in the parking lot or driving by may have seen something, such as an altercation or someone lurking around the man’s home.

Read more about this case here.

Silent Witness

Side by side photos of victim Leonel Pineda-Valdez....

SuElen Rivera

Family urges community to help identify suspect in fatal 2022 Phoenix shooting

Authorities are asking the community for assistance with identifying the suspect in a fatal Phoenix shooting that took place in late 2022.

11 days ago

Debra Faye Asbury, left, and Asbury with unknown man in 1985. (Silent Witness Photos)...

Jayme West

Phoenix police searching for suspects in woman’s brutal 1985 murder

Phoenix police are looking for suspects in the brutal 1985 murder of a woman who was last seen leaving a Valley bar.

21 days ago

White Chevy Tahoe suspected of killing pedestrian in August hit-and-run. (Silent Witness photo)...

KTAR.com

Police still searching for hit-and-run suspect responsible for killing pedestrian

Phoenix police are still looking for the driver of a Chevy Tahoe which killed a female pedestrian in August, Phoenix PD said.

23 days ago

(Unsplash Photo)...

Jayme West

Phoenix-area family searching for woman missing since 1994

A Phoenix-area family is searching for a woman who went missing in 1994 and hasn't been seen since.

1 month ago

Henok Woldu smiling in photo...

Jayme West

Phoenix police looking for suspects in 2015 Christmas Eve killing

Phoenix police are searching for suspects after a young man was found dead in his car on Christmas Eve 2015.

2 months ago

Joshua Bentley was killed in Phoenix on Feb. 26, 2015....

Jayme West

Phoenix police still searching for clues in generous man’s 2015 murder

Phoenix police are looking for clues in the death of a generous man who was found unresponsive behind a local convenience store in 2015.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Phoenix police still searching for clues in grandfather’s 2012 murder