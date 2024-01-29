This article originally appeared March 29, 2021.

“He seemed to be a very likable, engaging, neighborhood guy,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said.

Albert Moore was a 76-year-old father and grandfather who lived by himself in a tidy little house near 27th Street and Broadway Road.

“The neighbors say he was really very kind,” Rothschild said. “He would take someone in if they needed a place to stay. He would give them rides and he could often be seen sitting on his front porch talking to neighbors or playing dominoes with them.”

A neighbor said she talked to Moore on New Year’s Eve 2011. But his family, who lived nearby, hadn’t been able to get in touch with him. They decided to go to his house on Jan. 2, 2012. After getting no answer at the door, they started looking in the windows and that’s when they saw him.

“It was pretty evident that he was beaten to death and several items from his home were taken,” Rothschild said.

Investigators think because Moore was so willing to help others and knew so many people in his neighborhood there’s a chance he may have known his killer.

There are potential witnesses. Moore lived across the street from the busy First Pentecostal Church. Somebody in the parking lot or driving by may have seen something, such as an altercation or someone lurking around the man’s home.

