Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

SILENT WITNESS

Phoenix-area family searching for woman missing since 1994

Dec 20, 2023, 1:00 PM

(Unsplash Photo)...

(Unsplash Photo)

(Unsplash Photo)

Jayme West's Profile Picture

BY JAYME WEST


KTAR.com

This article originally appeared Jan. 26, 2016.

Mary Elizabeth Jarrett disappeared in late February 1994.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said Jarrett lived near Ironwood Drive and Apache Trail in Apache Junction.

“Apache Junction Police have investigated a lot of leads in this case,” he said. “They haven’t ruled out foul play, but still need the public’s help putting the final pieces of this puzzle together.”

Ann Ross said her older sister didn’t have a lot of friends. She said Jarrett, who was in her mid-30s, was a bit of a recluse. She would only go out to the store if someone drove her because she suffered panic attacks.

But shortly before her disappearance, Jarrett had started going to nearby bars.

“It was not like her,” Ross said. “She changed personalities a little bit.”

Jarrett went to junior high and high school in Apache Junction. She and her husband divorced to get better assistance for her medical bills, but the couple and their teenage son all lived together.

Ross said Jarrett loved Mexican food and making green chili burros. She also loved her pet cardinal, Fern.

“She loved that bird more than anything,” Ross said.

Ross no longer believes her sister will be found alive but she still wants her found so she can put her at peace and give her a decent burial.

Read more about this case here.

Silent Witness

Henok Woldu smiling in photo...

Jayme West

Phoenix police looking for suspects in 2015 Christmas Eve killing

Phoenix police are searching for suspects after a young man was found dead in his car on Christmas Eve 2015.

16 days ago

Joshua Bentley was killed in Phoenix on Feb. 26, 2015....

Jayme West

Phoenix police still searching for clues in generous man’s 2015 murder

Phoenix police are looking for clues in the death of a generous man who was found unresponsive behind a local convenience store in 2015.

1 month ago

homicide victims pose for photo...

Jayme West

Phoenix police looking for suspects in 2014 double murder

After the double murder of an elderly couple at a Phoenix home almost a decade ago, detectives remain determined to find the killer.

1 month ago

side by side of woman who police said committed identity theft...

Jayme West

Police searching for woman who committed identity theft in Valley earlier this year

As clear as the surveillance pictures are, there's no way this brazen I.D thief in Phoenix will be able to keep her crime spree going much longer.

2 months ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Jayme West

Reward offered in case of Phoenix middle school student shot and killed

Silent Witness is offering a reward for information on a shooting that left a 13-year-old Phoenix boy dead in 2010.

2 months ago

Steven Silva and Santiago Silva...

SuElen Rivera

2 suspects arrested after man fatally beaten with club at Phoenix discount store

Two brothers are in custody for allegedly beating a man to death with a club at a Family Dollar Store in central Phoenix Tuesday, authorities said.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Phoenix-area family searching for woman missing since 1994