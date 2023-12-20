Phoenix-area family searching for woman missing since 1994

This article originally appeared Jan. 26, 2016.

Mary Elizabeth Jarrett disappeared in late February 1994.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said Jarrett lived near Ironwood Drive and Apache Trail in Apache Junction.

“Apache Junction Police have investigated a lot of leads in this case,” he said. “They haven’t ruled out foul play, but still need the public’s help putting the final pieces of this puzzle together.”

Ann Ross said her older sister didn’t have a lot of friends. She said Jarrett, who was in her mid-30s, was a bit of a recluse. She would only go out to the store if someone drove her because she suffered panic attacks.

But shortly before her disappearance, Jarrett had started going to nearby bars.

“It was not like her,” Ross said. “She changed personalities a little bit.”

Jarrett went to junior high and high school in Apache Junction. She and her husband divorced to get better assistance for her medical bills, but the couple and their teenage son all lived together.

Ross said Jarrett loved Mexican food and making green chili burros. She also loved her pet cardinal, Fern.

“She loved that bird more than anything,” Ross said.

Ross no longer believes her sister will be found alive but she still wants her found so she can put her at peace and give her a decent burial.

