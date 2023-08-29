Police looking for shooter in Phoenix man’s 2011 death

This article originally appeared Oct. 19, 2015.

Michael Arvallo is described by his brother, Manuel, as very charismatic.

“He was the type of person that if he went to a party, he’d introduce himself to everyone,” Manuel said. “He made friends very easily.”

Michael was one of 12 children and was born and raised in the Valley. He was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan from the time he was a kid and loved all types of music. But, his brother says, Michael’s biggest passion was his five children.

Before he was killed, Michael was getting ready to go to Texas for his daughter’s graduation and a father-daughter dance.

Michael, 49, was an architectural drafter and did a lot of the electrical work on Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

On Sept. 15, 2011, Manuel asked Michael to fill in on his bowling team. After a fun night, they both headed home in opposite directions.

“Michael was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 at about 49th Avenue in a black Chevy pickup,” Phoenix Police Detective Kim Bates said.

“As he was driving, he was shot by unknown suspects and ended up crashing his vehicle.”

Investigators don’t know whether it’s a road rage case or just a random bullet that hit Michael. They’re hoping someone with some kind of information will come forward.

