ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona HS seniors who apply for federal student aid can get free spring training tickets

Jan 11, 2025, 4:00 PM

Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels signs autographs before a spring training game against the Cincinnati Reds at Tempe Diablo Stadium on March 19, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona high school seniors who complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) will receive free spring training tickets to a game this upcoming season.

The Arizona Board of Regents has partnered with the Cactus League for the third consecutive year to make the giveaway possible.

Arizona ranked second to last in the country in FAFSA completion in 2024, according to the Arizona Board of Regents. The governing body of Arizona’s public university system said students in Arizona failed to collect $300 million in Pell Grant funding over the past three years by not submitting the FAFSA.

“FAFSA is every student’s ticket to education success. Completing the FAFSA is strongly correlated with students enrolling in a postsecondary institution immediately after high school and opens the door to most financial aid, scholarships, federal and state grants and work study opportunities,” ABOR Chair Cecilia Mata said in the release.

“The relationship between the Cactus League and ABOR has been a resounding success. The Cactus League and Arizona’s public universities are massive economic drivers for our state, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership in promoting educational attainment for all Arizona students.”

“When it comes to paying for college, FAFSA is a home run,” Cactus League Executive Director Bridget Binsbacher said in a release.

“The Cactus League is proud to partner with ABOR to showcase the transformative value of higher education – a pathway to boundless opportunities and lifelong success. The goal of this collaboration is to encourage more Arizona high school seniors to attend college – a critical step in strengthening Arizona’s labor force.”

How can high school seniors get free spring training tickets?

After completing the 2025-2026 FAFSA, seniors attending an Arizona high school may submit the online submission form to receive two to four free tickets. Students can pick from an available set of 107 games across eight different stadiums. A FAFSA form must be on file with the U.S. Department of Education for a student to be eligible.

