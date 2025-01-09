Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Person found dead inside burning house in west Phoenix

Jan 9, 2025, 11:14 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – Firefighters found a person dead inside a burning house in west Phoenix on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Crews responded a structure fire near 43rd and Southern avenues in Laveen around 9:15 a.m., according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a house near 43rd and Southern avenues in Phoenix on Jan. 9, 2025. Firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to other homes. Phoenix's Community Assistance Program responded to the scene to work with the family.

What firefighters experienced at the scene

When they arrived, the encountered smoke coming from inside the house. While making an interior attack, firefighters found a victim who wasn’t breathing.

“Unfortunately, the patient was beyond resuscitation,” Capt. Todd Keller said in a media advisory.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames before they could affect other structures.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

The city’s Community Assistance Program responded to the scene to work with the family.

