PHOENIX – Taser maker Axon Enterprise Inc. canceled Friday’s scheduled groundbreaking for a new headquarters in Scottsdale and is considering moving its base out of Arizona.

The decision was made after a group opposing the company’s plans reportedly gathered enough signatures to put the issue before voters.

“The uncertainty caused by this referendum forces us to confront a tough reality: We can’t allow political games to put our mission or our team at risk,” company founder and CEO Rick Smith said in a press release Wednesday.

Axon, which has been based in Scottsdale since it was founded in 1993, develops technology and weapons for law enforcement, military and civilian use.

The company said it will now explore the possibility of moving its base operations out of Arizona.

“Our focus remains on saving lives, improving public safety and attracting the brightest minds to join us,” Smith said. “If that means relocating to a community that fully supports those goals, we’re prepared to make that move.”

In November 2024, the Scottsdale City Council approved Axon’s plans for a 70-acre campus near Hayden Road and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway.

The company purchased the parcel for $49.1 million during a State Trust Land auction in 2020. The site is just north of the company’s current headquarters near Princess Drive and Loop 101.

What was Axon planning for its new Scottsdale headquarters?

According to the Phoenix Business Journal, the plans for the property included Axon’s 250,000-square-foot headquarters building, nearly 2,000 residential units, a hotel, multiple restaurants and more.

Citing a study from Rounds Consulting Group, the company said the project was designed to support up to 5,500 jobs, generate $11.5 million a year in city taxes and contribute $3.6 billion yearly to the state’s economy.

However, the project was thrown into doubt when an organization called Taxpayers Against Awful Apartment Zoning Exemptions said it submitted 26,000 signatures last month. If the referendum effort is certified, the project would be subject to a citywide vote in 2026.

Meanwhile, Axon is expected to decide where it will build its new headquarters in the coming months.

“Scottsdale has been our home for over 30 years, and we’ve worked hard to build a strong future here,” Smith said.

