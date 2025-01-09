Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Taser maker Axon cancels groundbreaking for new Scottsdale HQ, could move out of Arizona

Jan 9, 2025, 8:43 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Taser maker Axon Enterprise Inc. canceled Friday’s scheduled groundbreaking for a new headquarters in Scottsdale and is considering moving its base out of Arizona.

The decision was made after a group opposing the company’s plans reportedly gathered enough signatures to put the issue before voters.

“The uncertainty caused by this referendum forces us to confront a tough reality: We can’t allow political games to put our mission or our team at risk,” company founder and CEO Rick Smith said in a press release Wednesday.

Axon, which has been based in Scottsdale since it was founded in 1993, develops technology and weapons for law enforcement, military and civilian use.

RELATED STORIES

The company said it will now explore the possibility of moving its base operations out of Arizona.

“Our focus remains on saving lives, improving public safety and attracting the brightest minds to join us,” Smith said. “If that means relocating to a community that fully supports those goals, we’re prepared to make that move.”

In November 2024, the Scottsdale City Council approved Axon’s plans for a 70-acre campus near Hayden Road and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway.

The company purchased the parcel for $49.1 million during a State Trust Land auction in 2020. The site is just north of the company’s current headquarters near Princess Drive and Loop 101.

What was Axon planning for its new Scottsdale headquarters?

According to the Phoenix Business Journal, the plans for the property included Axon’s 250,000-square-foot headquarters building, nearly 2,000 residential units, a hotel, multiple restaurants and more.

Citing a study from Rounds Consulting Group, the company said the project was designed to support up to 5,500 jobs, generate $11.5 million a year in city taxes and contribute $3.6 billion yearly to the state’s economy.

However, the project was thrown into doubt when an organization called Taxpayers Against Awful Apartment Zoning Exemptions said it submitted 26,000 signatures last month. If the referendum effort is certified, the project would be subject to a citywide vote in 2026.

Meanwhile, Axon is expected to decide where it will build its new headquarters in the coming months.

“Scottsdale has been our home for over 30 years, and we’ve worked hard to build a strong future here,” Smith said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A suspect was shot and killed by a Glendale police officer on Jan. 8, 2025....

KTAR.com

Glendale police officer fatally shoots man not connected to domestic violence call

A Glendale police officer shot and killed a man that had no connection to a domestic violence suspect the department was searching for, authorities confirmed Thursday.

2 hours ago

Detectives working to solve west Phoenix shooting...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in west Phoenix shooting that killed 1, hospitalized 2 more

A suspect has been arrested in a west Phoenix shooting that killed one man and hospitalized two more, authorities said Thursday.

4 hours ago

Arizona congressional members...

Kevin Stone

Arizona congressional members sit down together for bipartisan breakfast

In a rare display of Grand Canyon State bipartisanship, Arizona congressional members from both parties sat down for breakfast together recently.

6 hours ago

Firefighters work on control lines during burning operations on the Horton Fire...

KTAR.com

Alert status changed for some Arizona communities impacted by Horton Fire

Conditions have improved enough for authorities to lift emergency alerts for some communities impacted by the Horton Fire in northern Arizona.

7 hours ago

Firefighters responded to a house near 43rd and Southern avenues in Phoenix on Jan. 9, 2025....

Kevin Stone

Person found dead inside burning house in west Phoenix

Firefighters found a person dead inside a burning house in west Phoenix on Thursday morning, authorities said.

9 hours ago

Arizona could execute Aaron Gunches as soon as March 18, 2025, under a newly released timeline....

Kevin Stone

Potential date revealed for Arizona’s first execution since 2022

Convicted killer Aaron Gunches could be put to death as soon as mid-March under a newly set timeline for Arizona’s first execution since 2022.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Taser maker Axon cancels groundbreaking for new Scottsdale HQ, could move out of Arizona