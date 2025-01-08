PHOENIX – Mayor Kate Gallego is looking for wins this week in Las Vegas, where she is touting Phoenix as a hotspot for innovative technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

“It is the most important technology conference in the world. It is incredibly large, and so many companies make their big announcements here. Phoenix is a forward-thinking city. We’re investing in advanced technology, and it’s important for us to be represented and tell our great story,” Gallego told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday.

The city’s CES booth has signage branded with the slogan “Phoenix is Hot.”

What Phoenix companies are at CES in Las Vegas?

The mayor is part of a Phoenix contingent that includes representatives from the Mayo Clinic and three local businesses: Pawport, Crystal Sonic and The Pause Technologies.

Pawport makes smart pet doors, Crystal Sonic focuses on reducing semiconductor manufacturing cost and waste, and The Pause Technologies created an artificial intelligence-powered app called thePause that supports women going through menopause.

Pawport was named a 2025 CES Innovation Awards honoree in the category of pet tech and animal welfare.

“So, I get to brag about them,” Gallego said.

What is Mayor Kate Gallego hearing about Phoenix at CES?

Gallego said she’s learning about Phoenix’s reputation across the U.S. and abroad while at CES, which started Tuesday and runs through Friday.

“It’s incredible the recognition we are finally getting in the United States, but we’ve got a lot of work to do internationally. We are being known as a semiconductor hub, advanced health care hub and just a great place to do business,” she said.

Much of the international interest is related to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which is building a massive multibillion-dollar chipmaking operation in north Phoenix.

“I’m getting a lot of questions about people who want to do business with TSMC and their partners. A lot of the small semiconductor companies are very interested in moving to Phoenix because we have such great talent with our wonderful universities and just so many people who are in that advanced tech space,” Gallego said.

The mayor said she wants smaller tech companies to feel confident that Phoenix is a place where they can thrive.

“We want to make sure that Phoenix is the best place for these small high-tech businesses to grow, and it feels like we’re getting the right attention for that,” she said.

Gallego also found out that it’s rare, if not unheard of, for a mayor to be promoting a city at CES. She said it’s been a way to make the nation’s sixth-largest city feel more personable.

“What I’ve heard from people is that it gives the sense Phoenix is the world’s biggest small town, where you really can know the mayor and economic development director,” she said.

