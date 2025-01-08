Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mayor Kate Gallego explains why she’s in Las Vegas representing Phoenix at tech show

Jan 8, 2025, 11:58 AM | Updated: 12:11 pm

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Mayor Kate Gallego is looking for wins this week in Las Vegas, where she is touting Phoenix as a hotspot for innovative technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

“It is the most important technology conference in the world. It is incredibly large, and so many companies make their big announcements here. Phoenix is a forward-thinking city. We’re investing in advanced technology, and it’s important for us to be represented and tell our great story,” Gallego told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday.

The city’s CES booth has signage branded with the slogan “Phoenix is Hot.”

What Phoenix companies are at CES in Las Vegas?

The mayor is part of a Phoenix contingent that includes representatives from the Mayo Clinic and three local businesses: Pawport, Crystal Sonic and The Pause Technologies.

Pawport makes smart pet doors, Crystal Sonic focuses on reducing semiconductor manufacturing cost and waste, and The Pause Technologies created an artificial intelligence-powered app called thePause that supports women going through menopause.

RELATED STORIES

Pawport was named a 2025 CES Innovation Awards honoree in the category of pet tech and animal welfare.

“So, I get to brag about them,” Gallego said.

What is Mayor Kate Gallego hearing about Phoenix at CES?

Gallego said she’s learning about Phoenix’s reputation across the U.S. and abroad while at CES, which started Tuesday and runs through Friday.

“It’s incredible the recognition we are finally getting in the United States, but we’ve got a lot of work to do internationally. We are being known as a semiconductor hub, advanced health care hub and just a great place to do business,” she said.

Much of the international interest is related to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which is building a massive multibillion-dollar chipmaking operation in north Phoenix.

“I’m getting a lot of questions about people who want to do business with TSMC and their partners. A lot of the small semiconductor companies are very interested in moving to Phoenix because we have such great talent with our wonderful universities and just so many people who are in that advanced tech space,” Gallego said.

The mayor said she wants smaller tech companies to feel confident that Phoenix is a place where they can thrive.

“We want to make sure that Phoenix is the best place for these small high-tech businesses to grow, and it feels like we’re getting the right attention for that,” she said.

Gallego also found out that it’s rare, if not unheard of, for a mayor to be promoting a city at CES. She said it’s been a way to make the nation’s sixth-largest city feel more personable.

“What I’ve heard from people is that it gives the sense Phoenix is the world’s biggest small town, where you really can know the mayor and economic development director,” she said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

free dental screenings Mesa community college students...

David Veenstra

Mesa CC dental hygiene students offering free oral health screenings

Dental hygiene students with Mesa Community College looking for experience will offer free dental screenings to qualifying individuals on Jan. 25.

2 hours ago

Suspect arrested Surprise...

Danny Shapiro

Suspect arrested in shooting in Surprise that hospitalized 16-year-old boy

A suspect was arrested for his role a in a shooting in Surprise that hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, authorities said Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Arizona man sentenced for burning down churches...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona man sentenced to more than 35 years in prison for burning down pair of churches

An Arizona man was sentenced to more than 35 years in prison on Tuesday as a result of him burning down two churches, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Barricade situation in Scottsdale...

KTAR.com

Barricade situation shuts down area in Old Town Scottsdale

A barricade situation shut down an area in Old Town Scottsdale for nearly five hours on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

7 hours ago

drunk driver chandler keith taylor mug shot...

Kevin Stone

Drunk driver who fled scene after killing pedestrian in Chandler sentenced to prison

A drunk driver who fled the scene after killing a pedestrian in Chandler over a year ago was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Tuesday.

8 hours ago

Firefighters work on control lines during burning operations on the Horton Fire...

KTAR.com

Crews increasing containment of Horton Fire, which started nearly a month ago

Crews are increasing containment of the Horton Fire nearly a month after it broke out northeast of Payson.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to start your retirement planning early and avoid costly mistakes

Retirement planning can feel overwhelming, but with the right guidance, you can avoid costly pitfalls.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

Mayor Kate Gallego explains why she’s in Las Vegas representing Phoenix at tech show