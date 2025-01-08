Close
Arizona firefighters called to battle wildfires in Los Angeles area

Jan 8, 2025, 12:33 PM | Updated: 5:50 pm

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


PHOENIX — Multiple groups of Arizona firefighters will be sent to fight the wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has already dispatched two teams to Southern California to assist in putting out the blazes, according to spokeswoman Tiffany Davila.

Those teams consist of nine fire engines, two water tenders and two task force leaders on standby, Davila said. The teams are fighting the Eaton Fire.

“We’re always willing to help our neighbors,” Davila said. “We’ll send teams to the East Coast if need be.”

A Firefighter fights the flames from the Palisades Fire burning the Theatre Palisades during a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Firefighters battle the Palisades Fire while it burns homes on the Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) The Palisades Fire burns homes on the Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) A firefighter stands on top of a fire truck to battle the Palisades Fire while it burns homes on the Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Firefighters battle the Palisades Fire while it burns homes on the Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Strong winds blow embers as the Palisades Fire burns homes on the Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) A firefighter watches the flames from the Palisades Fire burning homes on the Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) A firefighter watches the flames from the Palisades Fire burning homes on the Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire while it burns homes at Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) The Palisades Fire burns near homes amid a powerful windstorm on January 7, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) A Firefighter fights the flames from the Palisades Fire burning the Theatre Palisades during a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) A Firefighter fights the flames from the Palisades Fire burning the Theatre Palisades during a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Fire Department is preparing for a possible activation of the Arizona Task Force 1, which is part of a nationwide network of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Urban Search and Rescue Program.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a social media post that firefighters from Arizona’s capital city “would be on the ground in LA in the next few days.”

“The Phoenix Fire Department will remain ready to assist in the most challenging situations,” Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with those affected by the fires, and we will continue to do everything possible to aid in response and recovery.”

Why are Arizona firefighters needed to help put out Los Angeles blazes?

It’s not the normal wildfire season in Southern California, but strong winds combined with light rainfall totals sparked multiple blazes Tuesday night.

Within hours, at least three separate blazes were burning in the metropolitan area, from the Pacific Coast inland to Pasadena, home of the famed Rose Bowl.

With thousands of firefighters already attacking the flames, the Los Angeles Fire Department put out a plea for off-duty firefighters to help. Weather conditions were too windy for firefighting aircraft to fly, further hampering the fight. Fire officials hoped to get the flights up later Wednesday.

Five people were confirmed dead and many others were hurt in the fires, which threatened at least 28,000 structures. At least 1,000 structures had been destroyed as of Wednesday evening.

At least 70,000 residents were ordered to evacuate, officials said. The flames marched toward highly populated and affluent neighborhoods home to California’s rich and famous. Hollywood stars, including Mark Hamill, Mandy Moore and James Woods, were among those forced to flee.

The home of Vice President Kamala Harris in Los Angeles was included in one of the evacuation zones, although no one was there, according to a spokesperson.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Heidi Hommel and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

