ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa CC dental hygiene students offering free oral health screenings

Jan 8, 2025, 8:00 PM

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


PHOENIX — Those living in the East Valley may be able to get free dental screenings from community college students in late January.

Dental hygiene students with Mesa Community College will offer free oral health screenings to qualified patients on Jan. 25.

The free tooth cleanings will take place at the Arizona School of Dentistry and Oral Health at 5835 East Still Cir.

How to sign up to get the free dental screenings from Mesa students?

Appointments can be made by calling 480-248-8195.

They’re available on a first-come, first-served basis with appointment times ranging from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 1 p.m.

Dawn Health, the second year clinical coordinator for Mesa Community College’s Allied Health Department, said these free oral health cleanings help patients save money.

“Sometimes, even individuals with dental insurance could experience an out-of-pocket expense ranging from $600 to $800,” Brause said in a press release.

Who is eligible for free dental screenings?

Individuals who have one or more of the following conditions listed are eligible for a free oral health screening:

  • Individuals who have not had a dental cleaning in the past five years.
  • Individuals needing deeper gum cleaning and have not started treatment.
  • Individuals who have gums that bleed while teeth brushing, eating or talking.
  • Individuals with gums that are sore when touched.

MCC said the screenings are not “comprehensive exams” and students will not provide treatment during the event.

However, individuals needing treatment for gum disease infections can receive treatment during subsequent scheduled visits following the event.

Participants are required to have a full set of X-rays taken. A copy of the X-ray can be purchased for $20.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

