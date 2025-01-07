Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

ASU Research Park in Tempe chosen for national semiconductor test facility

Jan 7, 2025, 1:35 PM | Updated: 1:47 pm

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Arizona State University Research Park in Tempe is set to house a new facility that will play a critical role in strengthening the nation’s domestic semiconductor supply chain.

The new semiconductor manufacturing hub near Warner and Price roads is expected to be fully operational in three years, according to ASU President Michael Crow.

“This is an unbelievable moment in history,” Crow told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Tuesday. “We’ve accelerated to this point where these have become as essential as cleaning water, as essential as producing food, to our future.”

What’s important about new semiconductor manufacturing hub in Tempe?

Manufacturing semiconductor chips is unbelievably complicated, he added.

RELATED STORIES

“We’re designing little highways in which electronics turn the corner and we have to reduce the heat from a single set of electrons going past the corner on a small object not bigger than your thumb,” Crow said.

These 300mm semiconductor wafers that will be manufactured are large, circular pieces of silicon. They’re crucial for powering modern electronics such as smartphones, TVs, drones, kitchen appliances, vehicles and countless other devices used daily by Americans.

This Tempe facility is notable because it is the third and final CHIPS for America research and development flagship facility.

“These technologies have now become essential to everything,” Crow said. “There’s hundreds of chips in every car. You’ve got computer brains throughout your house.”

They’re also used in medical care, teaching and learning, he added.

What’s unique about this Tempe facility is that it specifically focuses on the early stages of the process of manufacturing semiconductor chips.

What will Tempe semiconductor manufacturing facility do?

Much of the work taking place at the Tempe semiconductor manufacturing facility relates to packaging, according to Sally Morton, the executive vice president of ASU Knowledge Enterprise.

“There’s a lot involved in … putting things together,” Morton told KTAR News. “That’s what’s called ‘packaging’ in the chips industry. So this facility will specifically be for research and development.”

Researchers will focus on the initial stages of semiconductor manufacturing processes.

Much of these experiments will take place at the Tempe facility’s baseline advanced packaging piloting line.

Researchers will use this small-scale production line to experiment with new ways of packaging chips before these techniques are scaled up for mass production.

Specifically, they’ll focus on front-end manufacturing, which includes the design, development, and testing of the chips’ fundamental components.

How will this help Arizona’s semiconductor supply chain?

It all comes down to prototyping, Morton said.

“What that means is before something goes into production, we have an idea,” she said. “We might work on it in a research lab, and then we take the next step, ‘Let’s make a small version of it, see if it works, test it.’ That’s what prototyping means.”

The prototyping taking place at this Tempe facility will involve other semiconducting operations in Arizona.

“The idea might be shipped out to a fabrication facility like the ones run by TSMC and Intel here in the Phoenix Valley,” Morton said.

Tempe officials expect it to be operational as early as the fall of 2028.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Heidi Hommel contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

free dental screenings Mesa community college students...

David Veenstra

Mesa CC dental hygiene students offering free oral health screenings

Dental hygiene students with Mesa Community College looking for experience will offer free dental screenings to qualifying individuals on Jan. 25.

2 hours ago

Suspect arrested Surprise...

Danny Shapiro

Suspect arrested in shooting in Surprise that hospitalized 16-year-old boy

A suspect was arrested for his role a in a shooting in Surprise that hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, authorities said Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Arizona man sentenced for burning down churches...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona man sentenced to more than 35 years in prison for burning down pair of churches

An Arizona man was sentenced to more than 35 years in prison on Tuesday as a result of him burning down two churches, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Barricade situation in Scottsdale...

KTAR.com

Barricade situation shuts down area in Old Town Scottsdale

A barricade situation shut down an area in Old Town Scottsdale for nearly five hours on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

7 hours ago

drunk driver chandler keith taylor mug shot...

Kevin Stone

Drunk driver who fled scene after killing pedestrian in Chandler sentenced to prison

A drunk driver who fled the scene after killing a pedestrian in Chandler over a year ago was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Tuesday.

8 hours ago

Firefighters work on control lines during burning operations on the Horton Fire...

KTAR.com

Crews increasing containment of Horton Fire, which started nearly a month ago

Crews are increasing containment of the Horton Fire nearly a month after it broke out northeast of Payson.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

ASU Research Park in Tempe chosen for national semiconductor test facility