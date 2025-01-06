Close
PHOENIX — Thomas Galvin, who was elected as the new board chairman for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Monday, said he wants to make the county as prosperous and safe as possible.

“All Maricopa County residents deserve the chance to achieve their dreams and fullest potential while it is our duty to make sure they are kept safe,” Galvin said.

Galvin, a Republican, also promised to promote a fiscally conservative agenda.

“The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has understood that it is better to do no harm and let private enterprise and faith-based organizations thrive,” Galvin said.

This is important to preserve the county’s record of lowering property tax rates and cutting the overall budget by 11% in 2024, he added.

Additionally, he emphasized the damage that high inflation and illegal drug use has done to families in the county.

“As the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, we can’t and we won’t stand idly by,” Galvin said. “We aim to be a board of action and I aim to deliver a consequential chairmanship that will achieve substantial results.”

Lastly, he said he wanted to create a new position in the county: a full-time economic development professional.

His comments came after a unanimous vote to elect him as board chairman from his fellow members: returning Democrat Steve Gallardo as well as Republican newcomers Debbie Lesko, Kate Brophy McGee and Mark Stewart.

What does Thomas Galvin plan to do for Maricopa County?

One of Galvin’s top priorities is to make budget innovation a cornerstone of the organization.

“I’m directing the county manager to create a performance management system that is not just about tracking numbers or checking boxes, but is about reducing waste, aligning our resources with our priorities and ensuring every dollar we spend delivers impactful results for the people we serve,” Galvin said.

He also said properly funding public safety was one of his highest priorities.

“Their jobs are too important and the vacancy rates for these positions are too high,” Galvin said. “I am committed to working with this board with Sheriff [Jerry] Sheridan and with our human resources professionals to improve the compensation structure at the sheriff’s office.”

Another priority ties back to the jail excise tax, a small tax that provides significant funding for the metro Phoenix jail system that’s set to expire in 2027.

“We need approval from the legislature and the governor to put the jail excise tax on the ballot for Maricopa County voters,” Galvin said. “I’m proud to stand with Rachel Mitchell and Jerry Sheridan as we fight on your behalf to make sure the state government does its part to ensure law and order in our community.”

Thomas Galvin speaks on Department of Justice report on Phoenix Police

Galvin also expressed ire with the U.S. Department of Justice’s expensive efforts to oversee law enforcement agencies in Maricopa County. In June, the DOJ released its massive report, which accused the Phoenix Police Department of various civil rights violations.

There’s a lot Phoenix PD and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) have done to prove they’re complying with federal decrees — but the goal posts keep moving, Galvin said.

“The federal monitor’s earnings keep going up while employee morale keeps going down and I’ve lost my patience,” he said. “I pledge to work with my board colleagues and our attorneys to find a way to end this counterproductive oversight that has drained the counties coffers.”

This unelected federal monitor is the biggest impediment to progress at MCSO, he added.

“Let’s take the millions we’ve had to spend on compliance paperwork and shift it to productive use for the citizens of Maricopa County by getting our deputies, back at the streets, and in our communities,” Galvin said.

