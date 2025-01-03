Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Defendant sentenced in death of man beaten, burned in Phoenix homeless encampment

Jan 3, 2025, 12:00 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – One defendant was recently sentenced to 42 years in prison for the death of a man whose body was left to burn in a Phoenix homeless encampment nearly two years ago, authorities announced Friday.

Dave Dinkins, 25, learned of his punishment on Dec. 19 after previously pleading to guilty three charges. He received consecutive sentences of 25 years for second-degree murder, 15 years for kidnapping and two years for aggravated assault.

Dinkins and 20-year-old Isaiah Baskin were indicted in the death of Geoffrey Rugwiro. Baskin is awaiting trial on multiple charges, including first-degree murder and arson.

Mugshot of Dave Dinkins, who was sentenced to 42 years in prison for the death of man who was beaten and burned in a Phoenix homeless encampment in 2023.

Rugwiro was part of a family that escaped genocide in Rwanda, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

What was defendant in Phoenix murder case accused of?

Rugwiro was beaten to death and set on fire at 11th Avenue and Madison Street on March 21, 2023. The area is part of what was then known as The Zone homeless encampment, which has since been dispersed.

RELATED STORIES

According to prosecutors, two men were seen on surveillance video taking Rugwiro into a dark corner where a large amount of blood was later found. They then moved his body into a large trash bin and set it on fire.

Police identified Dinkins as a suspect through the video and incriminating text messages, prosecutors said. He was indicted two months after Rugwiro was killed.

Dinkins was processed into the La Palma state prison in Eloy on Dec. 23.

“This defendant showed an unimaginable level of cruelty and an immense disregard for the victim’s life,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release. “For too many years, The Zone was a hotbed of crime and violence, plaguing those living and working in and around it. Everyone in Maricopa County deserves to feel safe in our community. My office is dedicated to ensuring those who threaten that safety and security are held accountable.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The City of Gilbert will begin valve testing on Monday which could lead to tap water discoloration ...

David Veenstra

Valve testing could discolor water in parts of Gilbert

The City of Gilbert will begin valve testing on Monday which could lead to tap water discoloration for a short period.

1 hour ago

SRP Right Tree, Right Place...

Dave Neil

Apache Junction partners with SRP for tree replacement program

The City of Apache Junction and Salt River Project (SRP) are teaming to remove/replace trees that are positioned too close to power lines.

3 hours ago

Police are searching for suspects after one person was killed as part of a home invasion in south P...

Dave Neil

Suspect dies after being shot during home invasion in south Phoenix

Police are investigating a home invasion in south Phoenix that resulted in the death of a suspect.

5 hours ago

Merry Main Street in Mesa...

Dave Neil

Ice skating at Merry Main Street in Mesa continues through Jan. 11

Ice skating in downtown Mesa, a staple during the holiday season, will continue for another week.

7 hours ago

Hundreds of new jobs coming to Valley in January 2025...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona caterer hiring hundreds ahead of busy event season

Valley caterer M Culinary Concepts is creating hundreds of new jobs for hospitality professionals ahead of events like the WM Phoenix Open.

11 hours ago

Public Health Data Portal Arizona Department...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona Department of Health Services launches public data portal

Public health officials want Arizona to be healthier in 2025. That's why they're launching a new tool called the Public Health Data Portal.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

Defendant sentenced in death of man beaten, burned in Phoenix homeless encampment