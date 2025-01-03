PHOENIX – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in a Chandler sexual assault case from over 30 years ago after the victim recently came forward.

The victim was a juvenile when the crime occurred in October 1991 and didn’t report it until a few months ago, according to the Chandler Police Department.

“We’re behind the curve, and so right now we’re just doing the best we can with the information that we have to try and bring this person to justice. That’s why we’re asking the public for help now,” Sgt. Ricky Gonzales told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday.

What is known about Chandler sexual assault case?

Since 1991 Chandler sexual assault was reported in October 2024, detectives have been working with the victim to develop a suspect description. Police distributed a resulting sketch to the public this week.

“We’re going to be leaning on the community to help us,” Gonzales said. “The best description we have is an unknown male, at the time of the incident between the ages of 18 and 25 years old, which now makes them likely in their late 40s and 50s. They were described as being about 5-foot-10, with short spiky hair, light-colored eyes and also wore glasses.”

The victim told police she had been playing with a friend at Apache Park, which is located at 1300 N. Hartford St., a few blocks east of Alma School Road and north of Ray Road, when the man attacked her 33 years ago.

“She got separated from her friend and was then both physically and sexually assaulted by the suspect at a different location within the park,” Gonzales said.

Why did victim wait 33 years to report Chandler sexual assault?

Gonzales said he couldn’t share information about why it took so long for the Apache Park incident to be reported.

However, he said a variety of factors can influence a sexual assault victim’s decision to come forward.

“It could potentially be a matter of a lack of a support system at the time for some individuals,” Gonzales said. “There’s really no rhyme or reason to it.”

He also said that some victims just need time to process what happened and come to terms with it before they are ready to talk about it.

Regardless of the timing, police are always appreciative when crime victims to come forward.

“From our end, our detectives are happy to investigate these incidents whenever they come in, however they come in, no matter how delayed, because it can potentially help bring closure to others who may have been victimized as well,” Gonzales said.

Anybody with information related to the 1991 Chandler sexual assault is asked to contact a tip line set up by the lead detective in the case at 480-782-4494. Reports can be made anonymously.

