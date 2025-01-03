Close
ARIZONA NEWS

AZ Political Podcast: David Schweikert on debt and lowering it

Jan 3, 2025, 4:45 AM

Jim Sharpe's Profile Picture

BY JIM SHARPE


PHOENIX — On the first AZ Political Podcast of 2025, we take a short trip down memory lane with Congressman David Schweikert — before heading into the future.

A short trip because I let him go back just a few months to air his grievances against the politicos and talking heads who predicted that he’d lose this past November’s election — when, in actuality, he won by almost 3%.

As we then turn to look forward, I realize that any future talk with Rep. Schweikert has to include math and technology. Math—because of his willingness to talk in stark terms about the time bombs of Medicare and Social Security and their effect on the national debt; and technology—because he sees it playing a huge role in making government more efficient and, thereby, less costly.

Even though he’s presented more charts on the floor of the House than any other member, there’s a man behind all that math — and I get him to reveal what his wife says he has a fetish for (not dirty) as well as a hobby that has plenty of potential to get him dirty.

AZ Political Podcast is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

