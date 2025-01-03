Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona sued in lawsuit representing 7,000 Native Americans victimized by fake sober living homes

Jan 3, 2025, 4:30 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The slow wheels of justice are propelling Arizona officials into the courtroom through a class-action lawsuit filed against the state over fraudulent sober living homes.

Thousands of Native Americans in Arizona were victimized by these schemes, which stole $2.8 billion from Arizona taxpayers, according to a complaint filed by BrewerWood Law Firm.

“There was a lot of harm being done, and the state knew about it,” attorney John Brewer told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Thursday.

In fact, state officials were informed about fraudulent abuses of the American Indian Health Program back in 2019, Brewer added.

Arizona agencies sued over fraudulent sober living homes

BrewerWood Law Firm filed its class-action complaint against two state agencies. One is the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS).

RELATED STORIES

Since AHCCS oversaw the American Indian Health Program, it’s responsible for enabling fraudsters, according to the lawsuit.

“Essentially, what they were doing is they were just billing, and AHCCS was approving,” Brewer said.

The other agency being sued is the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS). As the state’s health department, it should have nipped the fraud in the bud, according to Brewer.

Just how bad were these fraudulent sober living homes?

Many of the fraudsters facilitating these fraudulent sober living homes stem from Nevada, Brewer said.

“They came over here in Arizona, and they saw a golden opportunity,” Brewer said. “It was in the fee-for-service program of Medicaid — the state-run Medicaid, which is AHCCCS — and they just saw a billing bonanza.”

Fraudsters specifically targeted Native Americans. In fact, the Medicaid scams in Arizona were so prevalent that the Navajo Nation declared a public health state of emergency in 2023.

“They call this the white van syndrome. They were going up to the reservations,” he said.

One of the victims of these strategies was Carson Leslie, who died after going into one of these vans near Flagstaff.

“They gave him alcohol within the vehicle. He threw up and he died within the vehicle, and they just discarded his body,” Brewer said. “His blood alcohol, at the time of his death, when the coroner checked, it was 0.543.”

Cases like this aren’t rare. In fact, according to fraud victim advocate Reva Stewart, approximately 2,000 people have died or gone missing due to these fraudulent sober living homes, Brewer said.

“It’s one of the largest frauds in Medicaid, U.S. history,” he said. “But this isn’t just an Arizona program … this is federal money.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The City of Gilbert will begin valve testing on Monday which could lead to tap water discoloration ...

David Veenstra

Valve testing could discolor water in parts of Gilbert

The City of Gilbert will begin valve testing on Monday which could lead to tap water discoloration for a short period.

1 hour ago

SRP Right Tree, Right Place...

Dave Neil

Apache Junction partners with SRP for tree replacement program

The City of Apache Junction and Salt River Project (SRP) are teaming to remove/replace trees that are positioned too close to power lines.

3 hours ago

Police are searching for suspects after one person was killed as part of a home invasion in south P...

Dave Neil

Suspect dies after being shot during home invasion in south Phoenix

Police are investigating a home invasion in south Phoenix that resulted in the death of a suspect.

5 hours ago

Merry Main Street in Mesa...

Dave Neil

Ice skating at Merry Main Street in Mesa continues through Jan. 11

Ice skating in downtown Mesa, a staple during the holiday season, will continue for another week.

7 hours ago

Hundreds of new jobs coming to Valley in January 2025...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona caterer hiring hundreds ahead of busy event season

Valley caterer M Culinary Concepts is creating hundreds of new jobs for hospitality professionals ahead of events like the WM Phoenix Open.

11 hours ago

Public Health Data Portal Arizona Department...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona Department of Health Services launches public data portal

Public health officials want Arizona to be healthier in 2025. That's why they're launching a new tool called the Public Health Data Portal.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

The best methods to make your back pain disappear for good

Are you struggling with back pain that will not go away?

Arizona sued in lawsuit representing 7,000 Native Americans victimized by fake sober living homes