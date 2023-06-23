Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Navajo Nation declares widespread Medicaid scam in Arizona a public health state of emergency

Jun 22, 2023, 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:09 pm

Navajo Nation boundary marker. (Library of Congress Photo/Carol M. Highsmith)...

Navajo Nation boundary marker. (Library of Congress Photo/Carol M. Highsmith)

(Library of Congress Photo/Carol M. Highsmith)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX (AP) — A widespread Arizona Medicaid scam that has left an unknown number of Native Americans homeless on the streets of metro Phoenix is being declared a public health state of emergency by the Navajo Nation as fraudulent sober living homes lose their funding and turn former residents out onto the streets.

The emergency declaration was issued late last week by the Navajo Nation Commission on Emergency Management and signed this week by Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, according to documents posted on the Facebook page of the tribe’s Operation Rainbow Bridge, which was created to deal with the scam’s effects on its enrolled members.

RELATED STORIES

“There are significant concerns about the impacts to Navajo Nation lives from abrupt displacement that have affected an estimated 5,000 to 8,000 Navajo individuals, particularly in the exacerbation of medical, and public health risks associated with lack of immediate intervention and preventive services,” the declaration reads.

The declaration allows the tribe to add more personnel, travel resources, medical supplies, funding and other means of support to address the ongoing problem.

Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch said earlier this month that the tribe’s law enforcement teams over the course of several weeks made contact with more than 270 Native Americans released onto the streets of metro Phoenix by sober living homes that have been targeted by a state crackdown on fraudulent billing.

Navajos account for most Native Americans grappling with addictions who have been affected by the scam and subsequent crackdown.

The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community has also warned its members about the deceptive providers with billboards outside its reservation in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment system, the agency that manages Medicaid payments for the state, this week announced several more changes that aim to stop payments to deceptive organizations that have been billing for services that are not provided, not appropriate, or unnecessary.

The agency’s website says a six-month moratorium is being placed on new enrollments for certain types of residential and outpatient behavioral health providers and non-emergency transportation services. Some providers will now be required to have background checks and site visits.

Providers also can no longer bill the state for Medicaid money on behalf of others, and certain kinds of claims are now being flagged.

Payments have been cut off to more than 100 of providers suspected of fraudulent billing.

Arizona officials announced in May they were investigating a huge Medicaid funding scam that potentially affected thousands of people, most of them believed to be Native Americans.

State officials believe the fake homes have defrauded Arizona out of hundreds of millions of its share of federal Medicaid dollars. Arizona authorities so far have seized $75 million and have issued 45 indictments in the investigation that also includes the FBI and the U.S. Attorney General’s Office.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Kira and Pulga (left) o Kira, a two-year-old Pit Bull Terrier, and Pulga, a one-year-old terrier mi...

Brandon Gray

Choose your adoption fee with this Arizona Humane Society special

The Arizona Humane Society is launching an adoption special through June 30.

21 hours ago

Kyrsten Sinema(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)...

Associated Press

Arizona Sen. Sinema cites bill targeting leaders of failed banks after criticism of her Wall Street ties

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Democratic defector turned independent who's been criticized as too closely aligned with Wall Street interests, took credit Thursday for helping broker legislation that would target executives of failed banks.

21 hours ago

(AP Photos)...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County Recorder Richer files defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake over election claims

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer filed a defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake on Thursday, saying election claims made by the former gubernatorial candidate have changed his life for the worst.

21 hours ago

(Cochise County Sheriff's Office Photo)...

KTAR.com

Multiple fires in southern Arizona forcing evacuations, road closures

Multiple fires in Cochise County in southern Arizona were forcing evacuations and road closures Thursday, authorities said.

21 hours ago

Lake Pleasant Regional Park (Facebook Photo/Lake Pleasant Regional Park)...

KTAR.com

1 dead after drowning at Lake Pleasant, Peoria fire says

A person is dead after drowning Thursday at Lake Pleasant.

21 hours ago

Mugshot of convicted killer Aaron Gunches and a file photo of an execution chamber. A lawsuit relat...

Kevin Stone

Does dropped lawsuit mark movement in Arizona death penalty situation?

A lawsuit over the death penalty in Arizona was dropped because the Corrections Department is now operationally prepared to carry out executions.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Navajo Nation declares widespread Medicaid scam in Arizona a public health state of emergency