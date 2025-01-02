Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect arrested after deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in Phoenix

Jan 2, 2025, 10:00 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX — A man suspected of pulling the trigger in a deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in Phoenix was arrested on New Year’s Day, authorities said.

Jose Gonzales-Hernandez, 22, was arrested Wednesday and booked into jail on a charge of second-degree murder, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Jose Gonzales-Hernandez was arrested in connection with a deadly New Year's Eve shooting in Phoenix.

His bond was set at $1 million, per Maricopa County jail records.

Gonzales-Hernandez is accused of shooting 32-year-old Edi Ruiz in the victim’s apartment near Cave Creek and Greenway roads in north Phoenix.

What police found at scene of deadly New Year’s Eve shooting

When officers arrived at Ruiz’s apartment at 15430 N. 25th St. around 5 p.m. Tuesday, they found him suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Detectives responded to the complex, where they took over the investigation and began to follow up on information collected,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in a media advisory.

Homicide investigators worked to identify Gonzales-Hernandez as the suspect, and he was arrested the next day, police said.

No other details about the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting were made available.

