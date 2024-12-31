Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police officer hospitalized with knee injury after incident with shoplifting suspect

Dec 31, 2024, 3:24 PM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer was hospitalized with a knee injury after attempting to take a shoplifting suspect into custody Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers were called to a business on Central Avenue between Southern Avenue and Baseline Road and located the suspect, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The suspect was in the process of being taken into custody when an officer suffered serious injuries to their knee, police said. The officer was taken to a hospital for a follow up.

The suspect was hit by a Taser before being placed under arrest.

The suspect will be jailed on aggravated assault and other charges stemming from the original incident.

No other information was available.

