PHOENIX — Several major freeway projects in metro Phoenix are set to finish or make significant progress as the page turns to 2025.

Most notable is the expected completion of the largest freeway project in the history of the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), known as the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Here’s the full list of freeway projects that will advance this year.

Major freeway projects scheduled to finish

I-10 Broadway Curve Project: The most expansive freeway project in ADOT history has been in progress since fall 2021 but is scheduled to finish in the fall. New lanes have been added along 11 miles of the freeway in the East Valley among other improvements. Crews need to finish elevated ramps at the I-10/State Route 143 interchange, two pedestrian/cyclist bridges and a widening of the Guadalupe Road bridge over I-10.

I-17 Improvement Project between Anthem Way and Sunset Point: The massive 23-mile project that started in fall 2024 is supposed to be completed by late 2025. Crews are close to finishing the third lanes in each direction between Anthem Way and Black Canyon City. Work on the 8-mile flex lane system north of Black Canyon City still needs to be finished.

I-17 Resurfacing Project between Happy Valley Road and State Route 74: The north Phoenix project will be complete by March. The project started in May 2024 and involves diamond grinding of the freeway’s concrete pavement surface.

Projects that will continue

The Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) Improvement Project between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road: The project, which started in January 2024, includes adding a lane in each direction on a 4.5-mile stretch in Scottsdale. Crews still need to convert the Loop 101 interchange at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard into a diamond configuration to help traffic flow. The project is supposed to be completed in early 2026.

Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) Widening Project between I-17 and 75th Avenue: The project began in September 2024, adding lanes in each direction. Other parts of the project include interchange and cross-street improvements at 75th Avenue. It is expected to be completed by 2027.

Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) Widening Project between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Val Vista Drive: The southeast Valley project began in August 2024, adding lanes in each direction. Other improvements that need to be completed are on bridges and interchanges. The project has an expected end date of early 2027.

Construction of new I-10 Gila River bridges southeast of Riggs Road: Crews started work in summer 2024 to replace the existing I-10 bridges crossing the Gila River. The project will be done by summer 2026.

Projects that will start

Loop 303 project: The project is still in its final design, but it will provide three freeway lanes in each direction between Van Buren Street and Lower Buckeye Road and two lanes in each direction from Lower Buckeye Road to MC 85. The new stretch will be built where Cotton Lane carries traffic in the area. New bridges will provide relief over several cross streets and the Union Pacific Railroad. Work is expected to begin in the fall and last three years.

I-10/Loop 101 Interchange Improvement Project: Work on the West Valley project will include construction of new HOV ramps that will provide I-10/Loop 101 connections to and from the east, including through downtown Phoenix. The existing southbound Loop 101 to eastbound I-10 ramp will be modified to add a direct exit ramp to 91st Avenue. A combined southbound Loop 101 exit to both Thomas and McDowell roads will be built to help with freeway traffic flow. to help manage overall freeway traffic flow. Construction is expected begin in the spring and last two years.

