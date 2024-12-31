Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Report: More details released on Scottsdale detective killed in line of duty

Dec 31, 2024, 4:00 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY ANNE RYMAN/ABC15 ARIZONA


SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A newly released report into the on-duty death of a Scottsdale police officer reveals the rifle that fired had its safety off when it fell out of a backpack and discharged.

Mesa Police Department’s Homicide Unit conducted the review into Detective Ryan So’s death at the request of Scottsdale police. The report “found no evidence of criminal negligence on the part of any parties.”

Detective So and another detective – whose name was redacted from the publicly released report – had returned to a department facility after serving a search warrant on the evening of June 13.

The report says the other detective’s vehicle was having “electrical issues” so he planned on switching out vehicles. Detective So offered to help the detective move things out of the vehicle.

Detective So removed a backpack from the vehicle, grabbing the pack by its metal frame and holding the pack upside down. He took a few steps. A rifle fell out from the bottom of the bag, butt stock first, striking the asphalt and discharging. Detective So collapsed.

Read the full story from ABC15 Arizona here.

