ARIZONA NEWS

Revelers can ride Valley Metro light rail, buses for free on New Year’s Eve

Dec 30, 2024, 8:00 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Valley Metro is partnering with Coors Light to help you celebrate responsibly on New Year’s Eve.

The Phoenix-area public transportation service is offering free light rail and bus rides from 7 p.m. Tuesday until the end of service early Wednesday.

Riders can just climb aboard without tickets and head to their destinations while the fares are waived.

Light rail and streetcar operations will follow a normal weekday schedule on New Year’s Eve, with service extended until 2 a.m. Buses will run on their usual weekday schedule that night.

Valley Metro schedule altered on New Year’s Day

If you need to take public transportation on New Year’s Day, be aware that the Phoenix-area light rail and buses will be operating on a Sunday schedule with no Express/RAPID service. In addition, Valley Metro customer service will be closed.

Riders can use the transit system’s app or website to plan out their trips.

