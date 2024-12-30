PHOENIX — Valley Metro is partnering with Coors Light to help you celebrate responsibly on New Year’s Eve.

The Phoenix-area public transportation service is offering free light rail and bus rides from 7 p.m. Tuesday until the end of service early Wednesday.

Riders can just climb aboard without tickets and head to their destinations while the fares are waived.

Light rail and streetcar operations will follow a normal weekday schedule on New Year’s Eve, with service extended until 2 a.m. Buses will run on their usual weekday schedule that night.

🎉 New Year’s Eve service schedule

Weekday schedule

Light rail and streetcar will operate until 2 a.m. 🎉 New Year’s Day service schedule Bus, light rail and streetcar will operate on a Sunday schedule

Customer Service is closed pic.twitter.com/QvgQHzNUUm — Valley Metro (@valleymetro) December 30, 2024

Valley Metro schedule altered on New Year’s Day

If you need to take public transportation on New Year’s Day, be aware that the Phoenix-area light rail and buses will be operating on a Sunday schedule with no Express/RAPID service. In addition, Valley Metro customer service will be closed.

Riders can use the transit system’s app or website to plan out their trips.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.