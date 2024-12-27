Tempe Eats, a fledgling food hall restaurant concept, is set to close in early January, just 11 months after it opened.

Located at southeast corner of Mill and Southern avenues in Tempe, Tempe Eats opened in February 2024 as a food hall that had eight separate and unique eateries inside. Some of the menu items including pasta, burgers, sushi and BBQ.

Tempe Eats operated with technology that allowed guests to order from any of the eateries and have it delivered to their table all on one transaction. It also had a drive-thru window and several bar areas.

The concept will close its doors on Jan. 7. The building and restaurant space will be redesigned and transitioned into an event space and a venue that can be rented for private parties.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.