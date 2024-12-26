PHOENIX – Arizona’s third busiest airport for commercial passenger traffic has a new name to reflect its independence from the state’s largest city.

As of a Dec. 17 vote by the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority Board, the travel hub near Power Road and the Loop 202 Santan Freeway officially rebranded as Mesa Gateway Airport.

“This name change reflects the tremendous growth and economic vitality of the East Valley,” Queen Creek Mayor Julia Wheatley, the chair of Gateway board, said in a press release. “With the collaborative support of Mesa, Gilbert, Apache Junction, Queen Creek and the Gila River Indian Community, Mesa Gateway Airport is positioned to continue serving as a vital transportation asset for our region’s 1.5 million residents and as a secondary air travel hub to the metro region.”

How busy is Mesa Gateway Airport?

The Mesa airport served nearly 2 million passengers in fiscal year 2023. Phoenix Sky Harbor and Tucson International are the only busier airports for commercial flights in Arizona.

“The renaming of Mesa Gateway Airport marks an exciting new chapter in our region’s tourism story,” Marc Garcia, president and CEO of Visit Mesa, said in the release. “As more travelers discover the unique experiences and tremendous value the East Valley offers, having an airport that authentically represents our identity while providing convenient access to a growing number of regional destinations sets the stage for continued tourism growth.

Earlier this year, Gateway opened a new 30,000-square-foot concourse with five additional gates.

Travelers can now fly nonstop out of Gateway to 45 destinations, mostly via Allegiant Air, with Sun Country Airlines operating a single route.

In addition, Allegiant recently announced it will start Mesa-Colorado Springs service in February.

Phoenix withdrew from Gateway Airport board this year

The change from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport to just Mesa Gateway Airport came less than six months after the city of Phoenix withdrew from the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority Board in June of this year after more than 17 years of membership.

Phoenix City Councilman Jim Waring, who was vice chair of the board at the time, explained the decision when it was first announced in June 2023.

“Given the Phoenix-Mesa Airport Authority’s strength and financial solvency, as well as Phoenix’s need to continue making financial investments in its own system of airports, now is the right time to conclude participation on the PMGAA Board,” Waring said in a press release.

