ARIZONA NEWS

Police find thousands of fentanyl pills during recent West Valley traffic stop

Dec 26, 2024, 9:00 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Police found thousands of fentanyl pills during a recent traffic stop in the West Valley, authorities said.

An officer pulled over an SUV after observing several traffic violations near Verrado Way and Yuma Road on Saturday, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

It turned out that the driver had a suspended license and several passengers had warrants, police said.

Officers searched the vehicle and found 8,000 fentanyl pills.

Police arrested all four of the vehicle’s occupants.

No other details were made available.

