Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Holiday chill: Santa bringing cooler temperatures to metro Phoenix this week

Dec 23, 2024, 11:00 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Christmas weather will be neither white nor wet in metro Phoenix, but you’re in luck if your wish list includes cooler temperatures.

The Valley forecast calls for above-normal highs in the mid-70s on Monday and Tuesday (Christmas Eve), before Santa delivers a holiday chill.

“Then it’s looking like we’re going to have a cold front moving through Christmas Eve into Christmas Day,” Alicia Ryan with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday morning. “So, thankfully, we’ll be cooling off for Christmas. What a gift.”

RELATED STORIES

As a result, metro Phoenix can expect to see highs in the middle to upper 60s, about normal for this time of year, from Christmas Day until the end of the week.

Christmas weather brings break from record highs

The cold front comes on the heels of a four-day streak from Wednesday to Saturday of record daily high temperatures.

Ryan said there’s a miniscule possibility, under 10%, for rain in the Valley on Thursday before chances return to zero.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the NWS uses for the city’s official readings, hasn’t received measurable rainfall since Aug. 22, a span of four months.

Meanwhile, the higher elevations in northern Arizona have a decent chance of a white Christmas, according to the NWS in Flagstaff. With overnight flurries in the forecast, residents and visitors in areas above 6,500 feet could be greeted by a dusting of snow when they wake up Wednesday to see what’s under the tree.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s John Roller contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

76° | 49°
72° and partly sunny

Arizona News

A man died after falling through the ice of Woods Canyon Lake in northern Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Man dies after falling through the ice on northern Arizona lake

A man died after falling through the ice on a northern Arizona lake over the weekend, authorities said.

1 hour ago

Christmas weather Phoenix forecast...

Kevin Stone

Holiday chill: Santa bringing cooler temperatures to metro Phoenix this week

Christmas weather will be neither white nor wet in metro Phoenix, but you’re in luck if your wish list includes cooler temperatures.

2 hours ago

arizona governor donald trump endorses karrin taylor robson...

Kevin Stone

Donald Trump makes early endorsement in 2026 race for Arizona governor

He hasn’t been sworn back in yet, but President-elect Donald Trump didn’t bother waiting to shake up the next big election in Arizona.

3 hours ago

Phoenix pedestrian died after being hit by 2 vehicles...

KTAR.com

Pedestrian dies after getting hit by 2 vehicles on Phoenix street

Ricardo Arambula, 38, a Phoenix pedestrian, died after being hit by two vehicles near Seventh Street and Beardsley Road, authorities said.

4 hours ago

affordable housing project...

Serena O'Sullivan

Affordable Glendale housing community that turns shipping containers into homes under construction

Construction of a new affordable housing project in Glendale is underway. Family Promise of Greater Phoenix has high hopes for Legacy Village.

8 hours ago

Follow @kstonezone...

Sponsored Content by Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

Sponsored Articles

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

The best methods to make your back pain disappear for good

Are you struggling with back pain that will not go away?

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics – Providing Comprehensive, Thorough and Unrushed Healthcare to the Valley Community

With so many options for healthcare in the Valley, why should you choose a clinic that has graduate medical students integrated into the patient experience?

Holiday chill: Santa bringing cooler temperatures to metro Phoenix this week