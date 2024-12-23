Close
Glendale man taken into custody after allegedly killing father

Dec 23, 2024, 1:00 PM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after being accused of fatally shooting his father in Glendale on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Jordan Jamel Green, 28, allegedly shot his father in an apartment they lived in together near 59th Avenue and Greenway Road.

Glendale Police who responded to the scene around 9:30 a.m. found 61-year-old Clinton Lavelle Green on the ground near the living room area with gunshot wounds.

Why was Glendale man accused of fatally shooting his father?

Green allegedly told authorities handcuffing him that he was trying to defend himself from his father, according to court documents.

Officers observed approximately seven gunshot wounds across his father’s body in the torso, upper body and back.

Detectives later identified a total of eight spent 9mm bullet casings. Authorities also found a 9 mm handgun on Green’s bed, according to court documents.

Green allegedly told officials his father had beaten and strangled him the week prior and had grabbed him prior to the Sunday shooting.

However, officers did not see any blood or signs of physical injuries on him, according to court documents.

Green is charged with one count of second-degree murder.

No further details were made available.

