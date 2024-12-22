State Route 347 north near Old Maricopa Road reopens after crash

PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of the State Route 347 Freeway were reopened Sunday morning after a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The freeway was closed at Old Maricopa Road at 6:16 a.m., according to ADOT.

The southbound lanes remained open during the closure.

