ARIZONA NEWS

State Route 347 north near Old Maricopa Road reopens after crash

Dec 22, 2024, 7:44 AM | Updated: 8:32 am

The northbound lanes of the State Route 347 Freeway were Sunday morning closed due to a crash.

The northbound lanes of the State Route 347 Freeway were Sunday morning closed due to a crash. (ADOT photo)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of the State Route 347 Freeway were reopened Sunday morning after a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The freeway was closed at Old Maricopa Road at 6:16 a.m., according to ADOT.

The southbound lanes remained open during the closure.

