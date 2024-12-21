PHOENIX — A recent bipartisan effort by Arizona senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly will pour more than $5 million into five state projects set on improving street safety, according to a Tuesday release.

The $5.05 million investment, which will service the Safe Streets and Roads for All program, targets local areas to “help prevent death and serious injuries on roadways.”

“Thanks to our bipartisan infrastructure law, we’re investing over $5 million to make our roads safer for Arizona pedestrians, cyclists and motorists,” Sinema, who delivered a farewell speech in the Senate on Wednesday after not seeking reelection, said in the release.

Groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Association of Manufacturers and North America’s Building Trades Union backed the investment in addition to support from mayors in all 50 states.

From Payson to Douglas, the latest infrastructure law will be statewide in its effect.

Which Arizona projects will receive funds for the street safety program?

Downtown Prescott Safe and Smart Street Initiative

The Prescott-based project received $500,000 and the improvements will be overseen by the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Limiting vehicle crashes and renovating pedestrian crossings are among top priorities for this initiative.

In addition to the project’s namesake, the funds will help area managers determine “the most effective strategies and locations for future investments.”

City of Glendale Active Transportation Plan and ADA Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan

The city of Glendale-sponsored project will get $799,992 to primarily address areas of need for “vulnerable road users.”

These improvements are meant to be “low-cost, high impact,” according to the release.

The second part of the investment funds will install an Americans with Disabilities Act Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan.

City of Douglas Safety Action Plan and Complete Streets Study

A $440,000 allowance was gifted to the city of Douglas, also with a large focus on creating a safer passageway for vulnerable road users.

The southern Arizona city will embark on a safety plan and identify its areas of greatest need.

Collaborative Demonstration Projects to Improve Safe Streets in Pima County

Pima County will receive more than half of the total state investment ($2,898,926) and the city of Tucson will also be pulling from this funds pool.

The two entities will be tackling three projects: the Safe Routes to School and Supporting Safe Streets program, a public outreach campaign on road safety education and an “open streets demonstration initiative.”

Bicycle and public transportation riding programs will be highlighted in the first listed project.

Gila County Safe Streets for All Planning and Demonstration Project

The smallest investment of $415,492 will be awarded to Gila County to complete a road safety plan, which can be readily put in place by early 2027.

In preparation, the county will perform a secondary analysis of all existing road accessibility data and carry out smaller projects to pave the way for final implementation.

