Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Federal street safety program awards $5 million to 5 Arizona projects

Dec 21, 2024, 6:00 PM

Street safety Arizona projects Kyrsten Sinema Mark Kelly...

Five Arizona projects will share more than $5 million in federal funding to address street safety. (Pexels photo)

(Pexels photo)

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A recent bipartisan effort by Arizona senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly will pour more than $5 million into five state projects set on improving street safety, according to a Tuesday release.

RELATED STORIES

The $5.05 million investment, which will service the Safe Streets and Roads for All program, targets local areas to “help prevent death and serious injuries on roadways.”

“Thanks to our bipartisan infrastructure law, we’re investing over $5 million to make our roads safer for Arizona pedestrians, cyclists and motorists,” Sinema, who delivered a farewell speech in the Senate on Wednesday after not seeking reelection, said in the release.

Groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Association of Manufacturers and North America’s Building Trades Union backed the investment in addition to support from mayors in all 50 states.

From Payson to Douglas, the latest infrastructure law will be statewide in its effect.

Which Arizona projects will receive funds for the street safety program?

Downtown Prescott Safe and Smart Street Initiative 

The Prescott-based project received $500,000 and the improvements will be overseen by the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Limiting vehicle crashes and renovating pedestrian crossings are among top priorities for this initiative.

In addition to the project’s namesake, the funds will help area managers determine “the most effective strategies and locations for future investments.”

City of Glendale Active Transportation Plan and ADA Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan

The city of Glendale-sponsored project will get $799,992 to primarily address areas of need for “vulnerable road users.”

These improvements are meant to be “low-cost, high impact,” according to the release.

The second part of the investment funds will install an Americans with Disabilities Act Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan.

City of Douglas Safety Action Plan and Complete Streets Study

A $440,000 allowance was gifted to the city of Douglas, also with a large focus on creating a safer passageway for vulnerable road users.

The southern Arizona city will embark on a safety plan and identify its areas of greatest need.

Collaborative Demonstration Projects to Improve Safe Streets in Pima County

Pima County will receive more than half of the total state investment ($2,898,926) and the city of Tucson will also be pulling from this funds pool.

The two entities will be tackling three projects: the Safe Routes to School and Supporting Safe Streets program, a public outreach campaign on road safety education and an “open streets demonstration initiative.”

Bicycle and public transportation riding programs will be highlighted in the first listed project.

Gila County Safe Streets for All Planning and Demonstration Project

The smallest investment of $415,492 will be awarded to Gila County to complete a road safety plan, which can be readily put in place by early 2027.

In preparation, the county will perform a secondary analysis of all existing road accessibility data and carry out smaller projects to pave the way for final implementation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Glendale man accused of fatally shooting his father...

Serena O'Sullivan

Glendale man taken into custody after allegedly killing father

A man has been arrested after being accused of fatally shooting his father in Glendale on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

42 seconds ago

A man died after falling through the ice of Woods Canyon Lake in northern Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Man dies after falling through the ice on northern Arizona lake

A man died after falling through the ice on a northern Arizona lake over the weekend, authorities said.

1 hour ago

Christmas weather Phoenix forecast...

Kevin Stone

Holiday chill: Santa bringing cooler temperatures to metro Phoenix this week

Christmas weather will be neither white nor wet in metro Phoenix, but you’re in luck if your wish list includes cooler temperatures.

2 hours ago

arizona governor donald trump endorses karrin taylor robson...

Kevin Stone

Donald Trump makes early endorsement in 2026 race for Arizona governor

He hasn’t been sworn back in yet, but President-elect Donald Trump didn’t bother waiting to shake up the next big election in Arizona.

3 hours ago

Phoenix pedestrian died after being hit by 2 vehicles...

KTAR.com

Pedestrian dies after getting hit by 2 vehicles on Phoenix street

Ricardo Arambula, 38, a Phoenix pedestrian, died after being hit by two vehicles near Seventh Street and Beardsley Road, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Follow @pwmoses11...

Sponsored Content by Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

Federal street safety program awards $5 million to 5 Arizona projects