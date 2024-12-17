Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Outgoing Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb says he wants to focus on securing the border in the future

Dec 17, 2024, 5:00 AM

YouTube video
Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Outgoing Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb doesn’t foresee another run for public office in his future — but he wants to keep working to keep the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona secure.

“Politics in my future? It’s not a high probability,” Lamb told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Monday morning. “But I am going to stay involved in the border.”

He’s working with the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), he added.

“I’m gonna stay very active on [the] border and continue to tell people what’s going on there,” Lamb said.

He recently took his message to a national audience by joining The Dr. Phil Podcast last week. During the 43-minute segment on border security, Lamb spoke with the celebrity as well as Tom Homan, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for border czar.

Lamb told KTAR News he hopes to help the incoming Trump administration with its efforts to boost border security.

“As this administration begins to form itself out, and they start getting to work and starting to secure our border, holding people accountable who broke the law, I think that there will be some space there to at least consult, or help or sit on some boards or something that has to do with helping these policies,” Lamb said.

He said he’d also be open to offering policy suggestions and working with Congress to pass effective laws to address the issue of illegal immigration.

“I hope to be of some assistance as we try to fix this border crisis that this administration has created — or really, thrown gas on — over the last four years,” Lamb said. “I’m gonna stay in that law enforcement space, mental health space and border security.”

