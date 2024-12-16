Close
71-year-old woman allegedly kills granddaughter during domestic violence incident in Buckeye

Dec 16, 2024, 6:27 AM | Updated: 12:11 pm

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A 71-year-old woman allegedly shot and killed her adult granddaughter in a domestic violence incident in Buckeye on Sunday, authorities said.

Debra Greene-Davis fatally shot 31-year-old Larkeya Elliott in the back as Elliott was engaged in a physical fight with her mother, according to arrest documents.

Greene-Davis was booked into a Maricopa County jail on one count of second-degree murder. Her bond was set at $500,000.

What led up to woman allegedly shooting her granddaughter?

Greene-Davis was in her bedroom when Elliott and her mother started fighting in the living room at about 4:10 p.m., police said.

Greene-Davis called 911 due to the fighting but was stopped by Elliott, who attempted to take the phone by punching her grandmother.

Elliott’s mother attempted to stop her daughter by pulling her hair, which led to the two of them fighting at the foot of Greene-Davis’ bed, police said.

Greene-Davis pulled a semi-automatic handgun from a bedroom chair and shot Elliott once, police said.

Officers who arrived on the scene unsuccessfully attempted to save Elliott’s life.

Greene-Davis admitted to shooting her granddaughter in a post-arrest interview, according to police.

