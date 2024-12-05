PHOENIX – Arizona Bike Week is returning to Scottsdale in 2025 with a high-octane concert lineup of hard-rocking acts.

The 28th annual edition of the Southwest’s largest motorcycle event is bringing Jackyl, Stone Temple Pilots, Mudvayne and Five Finger Death Punch to its Rockyard stage.

The next Arizona Bike Week is set for April 2-6 (Wednesday-Sunday) at WestWorld of Scottsdale, with concerts each of the first four nights. Admission is free on Sunday.

General admission rally passes, which include access to all four concerts, are on sale now for $96 plus taxes and fees. Upgraded front row experience passes have a base price of $276, while the top tier option with front stage and elevated deck viewing access is priced at $391.

Campsite reservations, which include two general admission rally passes, are available for a separate fee, although many of the spaces are already sold out.

What is the 2025 Arizona Bike Week concert schedule?

Here’s the full concert schedule, with single-day prices for attendees who don’t buy a full event pass (not including taxes and fees):

Jackyl, Wednesday, April 2: $24 general admission, $42 front row experience, $54 deck and front row experience.

Stone Temple Pilots, Thursday, April 3: $49 general admission, $110 front row experience, $135 deck and front row experience.

Mudvayne, Friday, April 4: $54 general admission, $122 front row experience, $149 deck and front row experience.

Five Finger Death Punch, Saturday, April 5: $64 general admission, $144 front row experience, $176 deck and front row experience.

What else happens during Arizona Bike Week?

In addition to the concerts, Arizona Bike Week features flat track racing, charity rides, stunt shows and other unique entertainment geared toward motorcycle aficionados.

The grounds also will have a marketplace with more than 200 vendors offering everything from bike accessories to tattoos to fine leather goods.

Guests can even shop for a new ride at the used bike corral.

How popular is Arizona Bike Week?

In 2024, Arizona Bike Week drew more than 80,000 people with a concert lineup of Yelawolf, Brantley Gilbert, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Everclear and Godsmack.

“We’re honored to see how much Arizona Bike Week has grown year after year, allowing riding enthusiasts and music lovers to come together and share their passion for motorsports and music in a lively, festive and safe atmosphere,” Lisa Cyr, who co-owns the event with Kristina Anderson, said in a press release. “This year’s musical and vendor lineups are among the biggest and best to date, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone out to WestWorld this spring.”

WestWorld of Scottsdale is located at 16601 N. Pima Road, near Loop 101 and Bell Road.

