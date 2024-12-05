Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s what to know about 2025 Arizona Bike Week motorcycle rally, concert series

Dec 5, 2024, 11:30 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

Four concerts are set for the Rockyard stage at Arizona Bike Week 2025 in Scottsdale. Arizona Bike Week is the Southwest's largest motorcycle event. Jackyl will perform on the first night of Arizona Bike Week 2025. Stone Temple Pilots will perform on the second night of Arizona Bike Week 2025.. Mudvayne will perform on the third night of Arizona Bike Week 2025. Five Finger Death Punch will perform on the fourth night of Arizona Bike Week 2025. Arizona Bike Week is the Southwest's largest motorcycle event. WestWorld of Scottsdale his home to Arizona Bike Week.

PHOENIX – Arizona Bike Week is returning to Scottsdale in 2025 with a high-octane concert lineup of hard-rocking acts.

The 28th annual edition of the Southwest’s largest motorcycle event is bringing Jackyl, Stone Temple Pilots, Mudvayne and Five Finger Death Punch to its Rockyard stage.

The next Arizona Bike Week is set for April 2-6 (Wednesday-Sunday) at WestWorld of Scottsdale, with concerts each of the first four nights. Admission is free on Sunday.

General admission rally passes, which include access to all four concerts, are on sale now for $96 plus taxes and fees. Upgraded front row experience passes have a base price of $276, while the top tier option with front stage and elevated deck viewing access is priced at $391.

RELATED STORIES

Campsite reservations, which include two general admission rally passes, are available for a separate fee, although many of the spaces are already sold out.

What is the 2025 Arizona Bike Week concert schedule?

Here’s the full concert schedule, with single-day prices for attendees who don’t buy a full event pass (not including taxes and fees):

  • Jackyl, Wednesday, April 2: $24 general admission, $42 front row experience, $54 deck and front row experience.
  • Stone Temple Pilots, Thursday, April 3: $49 general admission, $110 front row experience, $135 deck and front row experience.
  • Mudvayne, Friday, April 4: $54 general admission, $122 front row experience, $149 deck and front row experience.
  • Five Finger Death Punch, Saturday, April 5: $64 general admission, $144 front row experience, $176 deck and front row experience.

What else happens during Arizona Bike Week?

In addition to the concerts, Arizona Bike Week features flat track racing, charity rides, stunt shows and other unique entertainment geared toward motorcycle aficionados.

The grounds also will have a marketplace with more than 200 vendors offering everything from bike accessories to tattoos to fine leather goods.

Guests can even shop for a new ride at the used bike corral.

How popular is Arizona Bike Week?

In 2024, Arizona Bike Week drew more than 80,000 people with a concert lineup of Yelawolf, Brantley Gilbert, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Everclear and Godsmack.

“We’re honored to see how much Arizona Bike Week has grown year after year, allowing riding enthusiasts and music lovers to come together and share their passion for motorsports and music in a lively, festive and safe atmosphere,” Lisa Cyr, who co-owns the event with Kristina Anderson, said in a press release. “This year’s musical and vendor lineups are among the biggest and best to date, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone out to WestWorld this spring.”

WestWorld of Scottsdale is located at 16601 N. Pima Road, near Loop 101 and Bell Road.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Whatameal featuring burger, fries and burger at Whataburger...

Payne Moses

Whataburger opening 1st location in West Valley suburb of Tolleson

Whataburger, the Texas burger chain, is set to open its first franchise location in Tolleson on Monday.

1 hour ago

ADOT is continuing to explore the possibility of a passenger rail service between the Phoenix and T...

David Veenstra

ADOT leadership group formed to guide study of Phoenix-Tucson passenger rail service

ADOT is continuing to explore the possibility of a passenger rail service between the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas.

2 hours ago

The US 93 highway near State Route 71 has closed in both directions due to a crash. (ADOT photo)...

Bailey Leasure

US 93 near State Route 71 closed due to crash

The US 93 highway near State Route 71 has closed in both directions due to a crash.

3 hours ago

Front of Earnhardt Auto Centers in Queen Creek...

KTAR.com

Earnhardt to open Queen Creek location on Monday, original franchise owner’s birthday

Earnhardt Auto Centers will be celebrating the grand opening of a Queen Creek location and what would have been the 94th birthday of franchise founder, Tex Earnhardt, on Monday.

5 hours ago

Substance of Stars Stellar view. (Evolve photo)...

Bailey Leasure

Heard Museum receives $2.5 million for Native American engagement

The Heard Museum in Phoenix was granted $2.5 million that will be used to showcase and inform visitors about Native American religions.

8 hours ago

The Feed My Starving Children charity has moved from Mesa into a new facility in Tempe after com...

David Veenstra

Feed My Starving Children charity relocates from Mesa to Tempe

The Feed My Starving Children charity has moved from Mesa into a new facility in Tempe after completing a new lease agreement.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Here’s what to know about 2025 Arizona Bike Week motorcycle rally, concert series