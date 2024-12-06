Red light cameras coming to 14 Tempe intersections in 2025

PHOENIX – An East Valley suburb is planning to install red light cameras next year as part of its road safety initiative.

The city of Tempe will equip 14 intersections with full-time speed and red light cameras as part of its Vision Zero plan, Mayor Corey Woods announced during Wednesday’s State of the City address.

“As a driver, I pretty much hate the idea of getting a ticket,” Woods said. “But as the mayor of a city that needs to save lives, we know that this will get results.”

The Tempe Vision Zero plan has the ambitious goal of eliminating fatal and serious injury crashes in a city with around 190,000 residents.

“According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, these cameras reduce crashes by more than 50%,” Woods said. “It’s tough to argue with numbers like that.”

The Vision Zero website cites a study commissioned by the neighboring city of Scottsdale, where intersections with photo enforcement saw a 65% reduction in speed-related crashes and a 23% overall drop in collisions.

Where will Tempe install red light cameras?

The Tempe plan calls for the installation of red light cameras in the first quarter of 2025 at the following intersections:

Baseline and Rural roads

Baseline Road and Mill Avenue

Southern and Mill avenues

Warner Road and McClintock Drive

Guadalupe Road and McClintock Drive

University and McClintock drives

Broadway Road and McClintock Drive

Broadway and Rural roads

Elliot and Rural roads

Elliot and Kyrene roads

University and Priest drives

Curry and Scottsdale roads

Rio Salado Parkway and Rural/Scottsdale Road

48th Street and Broadway Road

Officials looked at several factors, including the crash rate and the disparity between the posted and actual speed limits, when selecting the locations.

The city also will utilize four mobile units to monitor hot spots.

Drivers caught on camera speeding or running a red light will receive warnings for the first month after the equipment is installed. After that, the system will issue traffic tickets for the offenses.

