ARIZONA NEWS

Red light cameras coming to 14 Tempe intersections in 2025

Dec 6, 2024, 4:45 AM

Tempe is planning to install 14 red light cameras in 2025. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – An East Valley suburb is planning to install red light cameras next year as part of its road safety initiative.

The city of Tempe will equip 14 intersections with full-time speed and red light cameras as part of its Vision Zero plan, Mayor Corey Woods announced during Wednesday’s State of the City address.

“As a driver, I pretty much hate the idea of getting a ticket,” Woods said. “But as the mayor of a city that needs to save lives, we know that this will get results.”

The Tempe Vision Zero plan has the ambitious goal of eliminating fatal and serious injury crashes in a city with around 190,000 residents.

“According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, these cameras reduce crashes by more than 50%,” Woods said. “It’s tough to argue with numbers like that.”

The Vision Zero website cites a study commissioned by the neighboring city of Scottsdale, where intersections with photo enforcement saw a 65% reduction in speed-related crashes and a 23% overall drop in collisions.

Where will Tempe install red light cameras?

The Tempe plan calls for the installation of red light cameras in the first quarter of 2025 at the following intersections:

  • Baseline and Rural roads
  • Baseline Road and Mill Avenue
  • Southern and Mill avenues
  • Warner Road and McClintock Drive
  • Guadalupe Road and McClintock Drive
  • University and McClintock drives
  • Broadway Road and McClintock Drive
  • Broadway and Rural roads
  • Elliot and Rural roads
  • Elliot and Kyrene roads
  • University and Priest drives
  • Curry and Scottsdale roads
  • Rio Salado Parkway and Rural/Scottsdale Road
  • 48th Street and Broadway Road

Officials looked at several factors, including the crash rate and the disparity between the posted and actual speed limits, when selecting the locations.

The city also will utilize four mobile units to monitor hot spots.

Drivers caught on camera speeding or running a red light will receive warnings for the first month after the equipment is installed. After that, the system will issue traffic tickets for the offenses.

