ARIZONA NEWS

Festival of the Arts to close downtown Tempe streets starting Thursday

Dec 4, 2024, 11:55 AM

The fall 2024 Tempe Festival of the Arts runs Dec. 6-8....

The fall 2024 Tempe Festival of the Arts is set for Dec. 6-8. (City of Tempe Photo)

(City of Tempe Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – As holiday shoppers and art lovers flock to downtown Tempe this weekend for the Festival of the Arts, it could create issues for anyone driving in the area.

The festival on Mill Avenue runs from Friday through Sunday, but motorists will have to watch for detours between Thursday and Monday mornings.

The fall version of the twice-yearly event will operate from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

What Tempe streets will be closed due to Festival of the Arts?

The following street closures will to into effect at 7 a.m. Thursday:

  • Mill Avenue in both directions between Fifth Street and University Drive.
  • Seventh Street in both directions from Mill Avenue to Maple Avenue/Tower Drive. Local traffic will be permitted west of Myrtle Avenue.
  • Seventh Street east of Mill Avenue to Westin Alley.
  • Maple Avenue in both directions between Fifth and Seventh streets.
  • Sixth Street in both directions from Mill Avenue to Maple Avenue/Tower Drive.
  • 440 S. Mill by Hackett House.

The following closures will be implemented later Thursday at the noted times:

  • 2 p.m.: Fourth Street in both directions from Mill Avenue to Maple/Tower Drive.
  • 2 p.m.: Maple Avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets.
  • 5 p.m.: Fifth Street in both directions between Ash and Myrtle avenues.
  • 5 p.m.: City Hall West Parking Lot.
  • 6 p.m.: Mill Avenue in both directions between Rio Salado Parkway and Fifth Street.
  • 6 p.m.: Third Street in both directions between Mill and Ash avenues.

All of the restrictions are scheduled to be lifted at 5 a.m. Monday.

Tempe Festival of the Arts guests are encouraged to arrive via public transportation. However, streetcar and bus routes in the area will also be impacted by the event. A full list of the street closures and transit impact is available on the city of Tempe website.

