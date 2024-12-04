PHOENIX – Arizonans can start taking an OHV safety course that will be required to register off-highway vehicles under a new state law.

An OHV is defined as any motorized vehicle that was designed, modified or built primarily for recreational all-terrain usage. The category includes, but is not limited to, utility task vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, off-road motorcycles, dune buggies and sand rails.

OHVs that weigh 2,500 pounds or less must display a valid Arizona OHV decal to operate on public and state trust lands.

Starting Jan. 1, at least one owner of an OHV will be required to complete a 10-minute video and 20 multiple-choice questions before registrations or decal renewals.

How to take Arizona’s new OHV safety course

The OHV safety course is free. It was launched Tuesday at AZMVDNOW.gov, the official website of the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Division.

Owners can register their OHVs through the website after completing the educational course, which was created by the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

All MVD offices in the state will offer the course, too. Nonresidents, meanwhile, can take it at AZGFD.gov.

In another upcoming change for off-road enthusiasts, usage fees are going up for the OHV permit zones in Tonto National Forest on Jan. 1.

