Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

OHV safety course required under new Arizona law is now available online

Dec 4, 2024, 3:00 PM

An OHV safety course that will be required to register off-highway vehicles under a new Arizona law...

An OHV safety course that will be required to register off-highway vehicles under a new Arizona law launched on Dec. 3, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photos)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Arizonans can start taking an OHV safety course that will be required to register off-highway vehicles under a new state law.

An OHV is defined as any motorized vehicle that was designed, modified or built primarily for recreational all-terrain usage. The category includes, but is not limited to, utility task vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, off-road motorcycles, dune buggies and sand rails.

OHVs that weigh 2,500 pounds or less must display a valid Arizona OHV decal to operate on public and state trust lands.

Starting Jan. 1, at least one owner of an OHV will be required to complete a 10-minute video and 20 multiple-choice questions before registrations or decal renewals.

RELATED STORIES

How to take Arizona’s new OHV safety course

The OHV safety course is free. It was launched Tuesday at AZMVDNOW.gov, the official website of the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Division.

Owners can register their OHVs through the website after completing the educational course, which was created by the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

All MVD offices in the state will offer the course, too. Nonresidents, meanwhile, can take it at AZGFD.gov.

In another upcoming change for off-road enthusiasts, usage fees are going up for the OHV permit zones in Tonto National Forest on Jan. 1.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Whatameal featuring burger, fries and burger at Whataburger...

Payne Moses

Whataburger opening 1st location in West Valley suburb of Tolleson

Whataburger, the Texas burger chain, is set to open its first franchise location in Tolleson on Monday.

45 minutes ago

ADOT is continuing to explore the possibility of a passenger rail service between the Phoenix and T...

David Veenstra

ADOT leadership group formed to guide study of Phoenix-Tucson passenger rail service

ADOT is continuing to explore the possibility of a passenger rail service between the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas.

2 hours ago

The US 93 highway near State Route 71 has closed in both directions due to a crash. (ADOT photo)...

Bailey Leasure

US 93 near State Route 71 closed due to crash

The US 93 highway near State Route 71 has closed in both directions due to a crash.

3 hours ago

Front of Earnhardt Auto Centers in Queen Creek...

KTAR.com

Earnhardt to open Queen Creek location on Monday, original franchise owner’s birthday

Earnhardt Auto Centers will be celebrating the grand opening of a Queen Creek location and what would have been the 94th birthday of franchise founder, Tex Earnhardt, on Monday.

5 hours ago

Substance of Stars Stellar view. (Evolve photo)...

Bailey Leasure

Heard Museum receives $2.5 million for Native American engagement

The Heard Museum in Phoenix was granted $2.5 million that will be used to showcase and inform visitors about Native American religions.

7 hours ago

The Feed My Starving Children charity has moved from Mesa into a new facility in Tempe after com...

David Veenstra

Feed My Starving Children charity relocates from Mesa to Tempe

The Feed My Starving Children charity has moved from Mesa into a new facility in Tempe after completing a new lease agreement.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics – Providing Comprehensive, Thorough and Unrushed Healthcare to the Valley Community

With so many options for healthcare in the Valley, why should you choose a clinic that has graduate medical students integrated into the patient experience?

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Leading the Way in HVAC and Plumbing Services in Arizona

Tempe, AZ – Since its inception in 1985, Collins Comfort Masters has been a cornerstone in the HVAC and plumbing industry in Phoenix and the surrounding Valley.

OHV safety course required under new Arizona law is now available online