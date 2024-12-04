Close
Chandler-Gilbert Community College to offer 4-year bachelor’s degree in AI

Dec 4, 2024, 11:18 AM | Updated: 11:38 am

Chandler-Gilbert Community College will start offering courses for a Bachelor of Science in artificial intelligence and machine learning in 2025. (Pixabay Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An East Valley school will soon become one of the few community colleges in the nation with a bachelor’s degree program in artificial intelligence.

Chandler-Gilbert Community College will start offering courses for a Bachelor of Science in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in the fall of 2025, with registration for the fully accredited four-year program beginning in March.

CGCC, part of the Maricopa Community Colleges District (MCCCD), will be the third community college in the country to offer a bachelor’s degree specializing in AI.

Artificial intelligence isn’t new to Chandler-Gilbert CC

The East Valley school already has a track record in the field. CGCC launched Arizona’s first AI associate degree and certificate programs in partnership with Intel in 2020.

And earlier this year, MCCCD joined the National Applied Artificial Intelligence Consortium, which is aimed at advancing education and training in the field.

State law opened door to bachelor’s degree at community colleges

In 2021, a state law was passed allowing community colleges to add four-year bachelor degrees to their curriculum instead of just two-year associate degrees.

The artificial intelligence degree will be CGCC’s first baccalaureate program.

“Receiving approval to offer our first bachelor’s degree in this field will allow us to continue to be at the forefront of AI and provide access to outstanding educational opportunities for our community,” CJ Wurster, the school’s interim president, said in a press release.

“Our faculty and staff are committed to providing students with a high-quality educational experience and we are excited to welcome the first group of students pursuing the first bachelor’s degree that will be offered by our college.”

