Maricopa County Community College District joins consortium to advance AI training

Aug 8, 2024, 4:05 AM

A group of people sit at a boardroom table....

The MCCCD is joining a consortium focused on advancing AI education and training. (MCCCD Facebook Photo)

(MCCCD Facebook Photo)

Aaron Decker's Profile Picture

BY AARON DECKER


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) is partnering with two other colleges to join the National Applied Artificial Intelligence Consortium (NAAIC).

The consortium is aimed at advancing the education and training in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

The MCCCD is working alongside Miami Dade College and Houston Community College in the initiative.

“We are proud to join the NAAIC initiative,” Dr. Steven R. Gonzales, chancellor of MCCCD, said in a press release. “Collaboration among the three institutions will allow us to bridge the AI skills gap and develop transformative learning opportunities for our students. By embedding advanced AI training into our curriculum, MCCCD will equip the next generation of professionals with the experience needed to drive innovation and spur economic growth, creating both a national and global impact.”

Implementation of the program will be aided by $2.8 million from the National Science Foundation Advanced Technological Education program. The money will go to developing technician-level AI courses, certificates and degree programs.

“As we embark on this journey with the NAAIC initiative, we are not just preparing students for the future; we are shaping the future itself,” Gabriela Rosu, Chandler-Gilbert Community College dean of instruction said.

“By placing innovation and AI at the forefront of our workforce and college faculty, we empower educators to lead the way in transforming our educational landscape. The collaboration with Miami Dade College and Houston Community College will ensure that our students are equipped with cutting-edge skills, ready to tackle the challenges of tomorrow and thrive in an ever-evolving technological world.”

The NAAIC will serve as national reference and resource hub for other community colleges that want to develop or improve AI education.

This isn’t the community college district’s first step into AI education. In 2020, the MCCCD partnered with Intel and the Arizona Commerce Authority to create Arizona’s first AI certificate and degree program.

