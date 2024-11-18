PHOENIX – A woman who was inside a Glendale house when a vehicle crashed into it earlier this month has died, authorities announced Monday.

Amanda Rogers, 35, suffered severe internal injuries during the Nov. 10 incident, the Glendale Police Department said.

A woman whose name has not been released was driving when she lost control and slammed into the front of a house near 67th Avenue and Beardsley Road at 7:40 p.m.

Police previously said that speed and impairment were determined to be contributing factors, but they haven’t yet filed charges.

“There are several pieces of evidence that the detectives are still going through/investigating,” Sgt. Bryan Hoskin said in a media advisory. “Our detectives are being very meticulous and through, as they always do, to ensure proper justice and clarity for such a traumatic event for all involved.”

More information will be released when the investigation has been completed, police said.

