Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Huey Magoo’s planning 12 restaurant openings in Arizona

Nov 17, 2024, 5:00 PM | Updated: Nov 20, 2024, 9:36 pm

Huey Magoo's, a Florida-based restaurant chain known for its chicken tenders, is planning on openin...

Huey Magoo's, a Florida-based restaurant chain known for its chicken tenders, is planning on opening 12 Arizona stores in Maricopa County. (Huey Magoo's Facebook photo)

(Huey Magoo's Facebook photo)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Huey Magoo’s, a Florida-based restaurant chain known for its chicken tenders, is planning on opening 12 Arizona stores in Maricopa County, according to a press release.

The nationwide franchise is planning on opening 42 new restaurants throughout Texas, Arizona and Virginia with 250 new stores in development. Huey Magoo’s has a large presence in the Southeast part of the United States with several locations in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

“When we first started expanding outside of Florida, we had our eyes set on the Southeast, and to now be able to call ourselves a nationwide brand is extraordinary,” President and CEO Andy Howard said. “Not only are we expanding far beyond what we had initially planned geographically, we are also further developing the brand’s footprint to include non-traditional type locations, like college campuses, hotels, sports stadiums and airports. As we look ahead, the sky is truly the limit.”

RELATED STORIES

The restaurants offer a menu that includes meals hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fries, Texas Toast and its Magoo’s dipping sauce. The menu also serves chicken sandwiches, wraps and salads.

Huey Magoo’s has yet to reveal where and when the first restaurant will open in Arizona.

“These new franchisees are proven operators and have a love and passion for Huey Magoo’s which is key in our selection process,” Chief Operations Officer Mike Sutter said. “This latest expansion furthers our commitment to growth and excellence and continues to drive our efforts towards solidifying our status as a leading name in the fast-casual sector.” 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A body found in Glendale was identified as Grant Siefert, who had been reported missing out of Phoe...

Kevin Stone

Body found in Glendale identified as missing Phoenix man

A body found in Glendale earlier this month has been identified as a missing Phoenix man, authorities announced Thursday.

31 minutes ago

A pedestrian died after a vehicle hit him near Rainbow and Roeser roads in Buckeye, Arizona, on Nov...

KTAR.com

Pedestrian dies after vehicle hits him on West Valley street

A pedestrian died after a vehicle hit him on a West Valley street Wednesday night, authorities said.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Reaction to Matt Gaetz withdrawal from Trump’s attorney general nomination

KTAR host Chris Merrill, filling in on The Mike Broomhead Show, reacts to the breaking news of Matt Gaetz withdrawing his nomination for Attorney General from President-elect Donald Trump.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: BREAKING: Matt Gaetz withdraws name from attorney general consideration #news

Breaking News: Matt Gaetz withdraws name from attorney general consideration

2 hours ago

Democratic freshman class president elected Nov. 20...

Serena O'Sullivan

Rep. Yassamin Ansari of Arizona elected to lead new batch of House Democrats in Congress

Arizona U.S. Rep Yassamin Ansari of CD3 said she was honored to be elected as the Democratic freshman class president on Nov. 20, 2024.

3 hours ago

Illinois-based Parts Town is opening a new distribution center in Glendale, Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Parts Town hiring over 100 employees for new West Valley distribution center

Parts Town, a fast-growing Illinois-based replacement parts distributor, is getting set to open a new facility in the West Valley.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Leading the Way in HVAC and Plumbing Services in Arizona

Tempe, AZ – Since its inception in 1985, Collins Comfort Masters has been a cornerstone in the HVAC and plumbing industry in Phoenix and the surrounding Valley.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

It wouldn’t hurt to get your AC checked after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

A well-maintained air conditioning unit is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat in Arizona.

Huey Magoo’s planning 12 restaurant openings in Arizona