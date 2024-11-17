Huey Magoo’s planning 12 restaurant openings in Arizona

PHOENIX — Huey Magoo’s, a Florida-based restaurant chain known for its chicken tenders, is planning on opening 12 Arizona stores in Maricopa County, according to a press release.

The nationwide franchise is planning on opening 42 new restaurants throughout Texas, Arizona and Virginia with 250 new stores in development. Huey Magoo’s has a large presence in the Southeast part of the United States with several locations in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

“When we first started expanding outside of Florida, we had our eyes set on the Southeast, and to now be able to call ourselves a nationwide brand is extraordinary,” President and CEO Andy Howard said. “Not only are we expanding far beyond what we had initially planned geographically, we are also further developing the brand’s footprint to include non-traditional type locations, like college campuses, hotels, sports stadiums and airports. As we look ahead, the sky is truly the limit.”

The restaurants offer a menu that includes meals hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fries, Texas Toast and its Magoo’s dipping sauce. The menu also serves chicken sandwiches, wraps and salads.

Huey Magoo’s has yet to reveal where and when the first restaurant will open in Arizona.

“These new franchisees are proven operators and have a love and passion for Huey Magoo’s which is key in our selection process,” Chief Operations Officer Mike Sutter said. “This latest expansion furthers our commitment to growth and excellence and continues to drive our efforts towards solidifying our status as a leading name in the fast-casual sector.”

