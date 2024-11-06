Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Proposition 499 to increase minimum wage for Glendale hotel/event workers likely to be rejected

Nov 6, 2024, 6:31 PM

Proposition 499...

Proposition 499, which would increase the minimum wage to $20 per hour for hotel and event workers among other labor protections in Glendale, seemed destined to be rejected. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Proposition 499, which would increase the minimum wage to $20 per hour for hotel and event workers among other labor protections in Glendale, seemed destined to be rejected.

Nearly 58% of residents in the West Valley city have voted against the ballot initiative, which would also add a city department of labor that would investigate employer violations regarding wages, reporting, recordkeeping and overtime requirements.

Supporters of the measure believe the proposition would give hotel and event workers a living wage and more protections while opponents argue it would tank Glendale’s economy.

RELATED STORIES

Glendale has been a hotspot for massive events and growth since the pandemic. The city has hosted a Super Bowl, Final Four, increased its concert lineup and has been working toward becoming a resort destination.

What would Proposition 499 do?

Hotel and event workers would get a nearly $6 an hour raise. The current minimum wage for those workers is $14.35.

A tax increase of nearly $1 million annually would also be necessary to pay for the labor department that would receive complaints, initiate investigations, deal with enforcement and more.

The measure survived legal challenges after Worker Power submitted signatures for it and saw Glendale unsuccessfully fight against it in court.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Maricopa County Sheriff...

KTAR.com

Jerry Sheridan defeats Tyler Kamp to become next Maricopa County Sheriff

Republican Jerry Sheridan has defeated Democrat Tyler Kamp in the race to become the next Maricopa County Sheriff.

46 minutes ago

Kamala Harris Donald Trump...

KTAR.com

Donald Trump closing in on victory over Kamala Harris in race for president in Arizona

Republican Donald Trump was closing in on a victory over Kamala Harris in the race for Arizona's 11 presidential electors on Wednesday night.

1 hour ago

Arizona congressional races...

KTAR.com

Arizona’s 9 congressional seats are up for grabs; who is winning each race?

Two Arizona congressional races remained highly competitive as of Wednesday night, while the state's seven other U.S. House contests were pretty much settled.

1 hour ago

David Schweikert and Amish Shah...

KTAR.com

Incumbent David Schweikert leads Amish Shah in Arizona CD1 race

Republican U.S. Rep. David Schweikert held a narrow lead over Democratic challenger Amish Shah in the race for Arizona Congressional District 1 as of Wednesday evening.

1 hour ago

The five Maricopa County Board of Supervisors seats were up for grabs during the 2024 election....

KTAR.com

2 Maricopa County supervisor races remain tight, other 3 are blowouts

Two Maricopa County Board of Supervisors races remain too close to call, while the three other contests are blowouts.

1 hour ago

Maricopa County attorney race 2024...

KTAR.com

Incumbent Rachel Mitchell leading Maricopa County attorney race

While running in the Maricopa County Attorney race 2024, Incumbent Rachel Mitchell said she wants to focus gun violence, retail crime and fentanyl.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics – Providing Comprehensive, Thorough and Unrushed Healthcare to the Valley Community

With so many options for healthcare in the Valley, why should you choose a clinic that has graduate medical students integrated into the patient experience?

...

Bright Wealth Management

Here’s how to save money on retirement planning

PHOENIX -- With inflation still going on, people planning on retiring still face many issues on when they can retire and how much money they need to achieve it.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

Proposition 499 to increase minimum wage for Glendale hotel/event workers likely to be rejected