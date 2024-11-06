PHOENIX — Proposition 499, which would increase the minimum wage to $20 per hour for hotel and event workers among other labor protections in Glendale, seemed destined to be rejected.

Nearly 58% of residents in the West Valley city have voted against the ballot initiative, which would also add a city department of labor that would investigate employer violations regarding wages, reporting, recordkeeping and overtime requirements.

Supporters of the measure believe the proposition would give hotel and event workers a living wage and more protections while opponents argue it would tank Glendale’s economy.

Glendale has been a hotspot for massive events and growth since the pandemic. The city has hosted a Super Bowl, Final Four, increased its concert lineup and has been working toward becoming a resort destination.

What would Proposition 499 do?

Hotel and event workers would get a nearly $6 an hour raise. The current minimum wage for those workers is $14.35.

A tax increase of nearly $1 million annually would also be necessary to pay for the labor department that would receive complaints, initiate investigations, deal with enforcement and more.

The measure survived legal challenges after Worker Power submitted signatures for it and saw Glendale unsuccessfully fight against it in court.

