Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona propositions: Which of the 13 statewide ballot measures are passing?

Nov 5, 2024, 10:07 PM | Updated: Nov 6, 2024, 8:23 am

Arizona propositions...

Arizonans voted on 13 statewide ballot measures during the 2024 election. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Abortion and border security measures got most of the attention in the lead-up to the 2024 general election, but there were 11 other statewide Arizona propositions on the ballot.

Of those, three were on their way to passing based on the initial results posted by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office on Tuesday night: Propositions 311, 312 and 313.

What Arizona propositions were leading?

Prop 311 would provide the families of first responders killed in the line of duty with a $250,000 benefit from a state fund that would be created with a $20 penalty for every criminal conviction. It had a 63%-37% lead in the early returns.

RELATED STORIES

Prop 312 would allow property owners to apply for a property tax refund from a governing authority that fails to enforce public nuisance laws. The measure was designed to address situations like the infamous Zone homeless encampment in Phoenix. It had a 56.7%-43.3% lead in the early returns.

Prop 313 would increase the sentence for a class 2 felony conviction for child sex trafficking to life in prison with no chance for parole. The current child sex trafficking penalty ranges from seven years to life, depending on certain factors. It had a 61.7%-38.3% lead in the early returns.

State voters passed Arizona’s high-profile abortion (Prop 139) and border security measures (Prop 314), but the no votes were leading on the other eight Arizona propositions.

What Arizona propositions were trailing?

Prop 133 to require partisan primary elections for the selection of general election candidates, essentially maintaining the current system, was losing 59.2%-40.8%. A counterproposal, Prop 140, was also losing (see below).

Prop 134 to create a sort of Electoral College for statewide voter initiatives, making it harder for them to reach the ballot, was losing 59.5%-40.5%.

Prop 135 to automatically terminate a governor’s state of emergency powers after 30 days unless the Legislature extends it was losing 58.8%-41.2%.

Prop 136 to allow lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of voter initiatives to be filed at least 100 days before the election was losing 63.9%-36.1%.

Prop 137 to eliminate the state’s judicial retention elections, taking the power to remove judges and justices away from Arizona voters, was losing 78.6%-21.4%.

Prop 138 to allow restaurants to pay tipped workers 25% below the minimum wage as long as the wages plus tips add up to at least $2 more than minimum wage was losing 75.5%-24.5%.

Prop 140 to create open primaries where all candidates for an office, regardless of political affiliation, square off in a single contest to determine the general election candidates was losing 59.5%-40.5%.

Prop 315 to require any state agency rule that is projected to increase regulatory costs by more than $100,000 within five years to get legislative approval before it can go into effect was losing 55%-45%.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Maricopa County Sheriff...

KTAR.com

Jerry Sheridan defeats Tyler Kamp to become next Maricopa County Sheriff

Republican Jerry Sheridan has defeated Democrat Tyler Kamp in the race to become the next Maricopa County Sheriff.

36 minutes ago

Kamala Harris Donald Trump...

KTAR.com

Donald Trump closing in on victory over Kamala Harris in race for president in Arizona

Republican Donald Trump was closing in on a victory over Kamala Harris in the race for Arizona's 11 presidential electors on Wednesday night.

1 hour ago

Arizona congressional races...

KTAR.com

Arizona’s 9 congressional seats are up for grabs; who is winning each race?

Two Arizona congressional races remained highly competitive as of Wednesday night, while the state's seven other U.S. House contests were pretty much settled.

1 hour ago

David Schweikert and Amish Shah...

KTAR.com

Incumbent David Schweikert leads Amish Shah in Arizona CD1 race

Republican U.S. Rep. David Schweikert held a narrow lead over Democratic challenger Amish Shah in the race for Arizona Congressional District 1 as of Wednesday evening.

1 hour ago

The five Maricopa County Board of Supervisors seats were up for grabs during the 2024 election....

KTAR.com

2 Maricopa County supervisor races remain tight, other 3 are blowouts

Two Maricopa County Board of Supervisors races remain too close to call, while the three other contests are blowouts.

1 hour ago

Maricopa County attorney race 2024...

KTAR.com

Incumbent Rachel Mitchell leading Maricopa County attorney race

While running in the Maricopa County Attorney race 2024, Incumbent Rachel Mitchell said she wants to focus gun violence, retail crime and fentanyl.

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Leading the Way in HVAC and Plumbing Services in Arizona

Tempe, AZ – Since its inception in 1985, Collins Comfort Masters has been a cornerstone in the HVAC and plumbing industry in Phoenix and the surrounding Valley.

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

Arizona propositions: Which of the 13 statewide ballot measures are passing?