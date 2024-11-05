PHOENIX — Abortion and border security measures got most of the attention in the lead-up to the 2024 general election, but there were 11 other statewide Arizona propositions on the ballot.

Of those, three were on their way to passing based on the initial results posted by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office on Tuesday night: Propositions 311, 312 and 313.

What Arizona propositions were leading?

Prop 311 would provide the families of first responders killed in the line of duty with a $250,000 benefit from a state fund that would be created with a $20 penalty for every criminal conviction. It had a 63%-37% lead in the early returns.

Prop 312 would allow property owners to apply for a property tax refund from a governing authority that fails to enforce public nuisance laws. The measure was designed to address situations like the infamous Zone homeless encampment in Phoenix. It had a 56.7%-43.3% lead in the early returns.

Prop 313 would increase the sentence for a class 2 felony conviction for child sex trafficking to life in prison with no chance for parole. The current child sex trafficking penalty ranges from seven years to life, depending on certain factors. It had a 61.7%-38.3% lead in the early returns.

State voters passed Arizona’s high-profile abortion (Prop 139) and border security measures (Prop 314), but the no votes were leading on the other eight Arizona propositions.

What Arizona propositions were trailing?

Prop 133 to require partisan primary elections for the selection of general election candidates, essentially maintaining the current system, was losing 59.2%-40.8%. A counterproposal, Prop 140, was also losing (see below).

Prop 134 to create a sort of Electoral College for statewide voter initiatives, making it harder for them to reach the ballot, was losing 59.5%-40.5%.

Prop 135 to automatically terminate a governor’s state of emergency powers after 30 days unless the Legislature extends it was losing 58.8%-41.2%.

Prop 136 to allow lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of voter initiatives to be filed at least 100 days before the election was losing 63.9%-36.1%.

Prop 137 to eliminate the state’s judicial retention elections, taking the power to remove judges and justices away from Arizona voters, was losing 78.6%-21.4%.

Prop 138 to allow restaurants to pay tipped workers 25% below the minimum wage as long as the wages plus tips add up to at least $2 more than minimum wage was losing 75.5%-24.5%.

Prop 140 to create open primaries where all candidates for an office, regardless of political affiliation, square off in a single contest to determine the general election candidates was losing 59.5%-40.5%.

Prop 315 to require any state agency rule that is projected to increase regulatory costs by more than $100,000 within five years to get legislative approval before it can go into effect was losing 55%-45%.

