(Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform onstage during the 27th Annual Power of Love Gala hosted by Keep Memory Alive on May 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

PHOENIX — Husband and wife superstar musical duo Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will perform as co-headliners at the 16th hole for the upcoming 2025 TPC Scottsdale’s Concert in the Coliseum on Feb. 1, two days shy of the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament.

Concert tickets for the 21-and-over event will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the tournament website.

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open is scheduled to take place Feb. 3-9 at TPC Scottsdale located near Hayden Road and Frank Lloyd Boulevard. “The People’s Open” has been named Tournament of the Year by the PGA Tour for five years in a row solidifying the importance of the event.

Post Malone headlined at last year’s TPC Scottsdale’s Concert in the Coliseum.

More about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s performance

Stefani is scheduled to open the show and perform at around 5:30 p.m., followed by Shelton who is scheduled to close out the show and take the stage at around 7:30 p.m.

Shelton is a country music star whose career spans over two decades, selling around 15 million albums and 29 number one singles. His 2025 tour schedule includes a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace called “Live in Las Vegas.”

Stefani is a three-time Grammy winner, as well as a former lead vocalist of 90s band “No Doubt.” She’s known for her musical hits such as “Hollaback Girl” and “Rich Girl” while selling more than 6 million albums as a solo artist. Stefani’s fifth studio album, “Bouquet,” is scheduled to be released this month. She is a mentor and coach on the award-winning music television show “The Voice.” Stefani and Shelton met in 2014 while coaching contestants on the show.

“The Concert in the Coliseum has quickly become a signature moment of ‘The People’s Open’ and this year’s headliners bring something truly special,” Matt Mooney, Tournament Chairman of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Matt Mooney said. “Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are two powerhouse artists spanning multiple genres. We are thrilled to welcome them to the stage at the iconic 16th hole as they create an unforgettable night to kick off WM Phoenix Open week.”

Who is performing at the Birds Nest at the WM Phoenix Open?

Country music stars Luke Bryan and Jelly Roll are both booked to perform at this year’s WM Phoenix Open’s The Birds Nest. The performances will be held inside a 48,000-square-foot party tent across from the golf tournament’s main entrance at 82nd Street and Bell Road.

Tickets to see both artists are on sale and start at $125 for general admission and VIP packages start at $350.

Proceeds from the Bird’s Nest and Phoenix Open have donated more than $160 million to Arizona charities since its inception, according to the website.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.