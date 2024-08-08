Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Birds Nest lands country superstar Luke Bryan for 2025 Phoenix Open concert series

Aug 8, 2024, 2:00 PM

Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 7, 202...

Country superstar Luke Bryan will headline the second night of the 2025 Birds Nest at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The next WM Phoenix Open is still six months away, but the tournament’s popular Birds Nest venue already booked its first performance.

Country superstar Luke Bryan will headline at the Birds Nest on Feb. 6, the second night of the Wednesday-Saturday concert series in Scottsdale, tournament officials announced Thursday.

Rising country rocker Nate Smith will open for Bryan, a five-time Country Music Association entertainer of the year and longtime “American Idol” judge.

The announcement came a day after Smith performed at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe.

Ticket information for Luke Bryan at the Birds Nest

Tickets to see Bryan and Smith at the Birds Nest, which start at $125 for general admission, go on sale online at 10 a.m. Wednesday. VIP packages start at $350.

“Luke Bryan is one of country music’s biggest stars and is an extremely talented artist and performer,” Matt Mooney, chair of the 2025 PGA Tour event at TPC Scottsdale, said in a press release. “We are excited for him to make his debut at the Coors Light Birds Nest and can’t wait to see his set under the lights on night two of our four-night concert series during WM Phoenix Open week.”

The lineups for the other three nights will be announced as they are confirmed.

What is the Birds Nest at the WM Phoenix Open?

The Birds Nest is a 48,000-square-foot party tent across from the golf tournament’s main entrance at 82nd Street and Bell Road. The opening acts of the concert series are expected to take the stage around 6:30 p.m., with the headliners coming on around 8:30 p.m.

The February show will be Bryan’s first in the Valley since a September 2021 concert at the outdoor Phoenix venue now known as Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater.

His last show in the Grand Canyon State was in April 2023 at Country Thunder Arizona in Florence, according to setlist.fm.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

